U.S. Military Launches Operation In South America, Releases Bada** Video: WATCH

The United States is smacking bad guys on multiple different continents.

All eyes are on Iran at the moment as the United States carries out a massive bombing campaign against the Islamic dictatorship and IRGC.

The footage has been nothing short of stunning to watch. The United States military is by far the greatest military on the planet, and that means we have the capability no other country has:

Fight on multiple continents thousands of miles apart at the same time.

U.S. military launches operation in Ecuador.

President Donald Trump vowed to target drug cartels and narco-terrorists on land after vaporizing drug boats, and he made good on his promise.

The United States military released footage Tuesday night of a joint-military operation in Ecuador to remove some bad guys from the chess board.

U.S. Southern Command announced the following:

"On March 3, Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched operations against Designated Terrorist Organizations in Ecuador. The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism. Together, we are taking decisive action to confront narco-terrorists who have long inflicted terror, violence, and corruption on citizens throughout the hemisphere."

You can watch the awesome footage, including part of the IRS feed, below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Just in case anyone doubts America's ability to project power, I highly suggest you start paying attention. Let's go down a list of things that happened *SINCE THE START OF JANUARY*:

Captured Venezuela dictator Nicolás Maduro

Blew up more drug boats

Captured sanctioned oil tankers across the globe

Assisted in the killing of drug kingpin Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes (El Mencho) in Mexico.

Bombed the living snot out of Iran.

Launched a military operation in Ecuador.

Imagine being a bad guy and thinking you have a snowball's chance in hell of beating the American military.

God bless the United States of America, and God bless our amazing military. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

