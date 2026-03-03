U.S. Unleashes Insane Weapon On Iranian Suicide Drone: WATCH

The United States busted out an incredible weapon to take down an Iranian drone.

The United States and Israel continue to hammer targets across Iran as the Islamic regime's forces rain down missiles and drones across the Middle East.

The situation is incredibly serious, violent and escalating with every passing hour. This is an air war unlike anything the world has seen before, and it's not close to stopping.

U.S. shoots down Iranian drone with C-Ram system.

One of the most incredible parts about the conflict is all the stunning footage coming out and hitting social media.

War is covered differently when everyone has a cell phone in their pocket and there are cameras everywhere.

That now includes footage of an Iranian drone getting legitimately vaporized. The Iraqi-based news outlet Rudaw tweeted a video from a security camera showing an American C-Ram system lighting up an Iranian suicide drone.

The system used was almost certainly a land-based Phalanx. Check out the incredible video below.

Absolutely insane footage. For those of you who don't know, the Phalanx is one of the most powerful defensive weapons on the planet, and it has a rate of fire that can hit 4,500 rounds per minute.

You don't want to be on the business end of it when it unleashes. That Iranian drone didn't have a hope in hell of getting past it, and that's a win for the good guys.

The footage that continues to surface is simply mind-boggling. It's not all terrible. The footage of the Kuwaiti locals rescuing a female American pilot who got shot down was great to see.

What do you think about how the war is going?