Insane Video Shows Locals Rescuing American Pilot After Multiple Fighter Jets Shot Down: WATCH

Three F-15 fighter jets were shot down by friendly fire as the war against Iran rages on.

A wild video shows a local Kuwaiti man rescuing an American fighter jet pilot.

The United States is currently hammering Iran after the war kicked off in the early morning hours of Saturday local time in America.

Airstrikes are rolling one after another, but an unfortunate situation unfolded late Sunday night. Three American F-15 fighter jets were shot down by friendly fire over Kuwait, according to CENTCOM.

Fortunately, nobody was killed.

Kuwaiti man rescues American pilot.

An incredible video being shared on social media (via @faytuksnetwork on X) shows a Kuwaiti man rushing to help a female pilot after she ejected.

The woman can be seen smiling, seemingly stunned by the events that unfolded. The Kuwaiti man also thanked her for helping the country.

You can check out the incredible footage below.

Absolutely unbelievable footage. I can't get over how remarkably calm and collected the pilot is after getting shot down and having to eject in a foreign country.

Fortunately, the people of Kuwait went out of their way to help the pilots get to safety and get medical attention.

There are some other videos on social media that are a bit much to publish here, but definitely go check them out. The people of Kuwait who rushed in and provided aid deserve to be applauded.

Let's say a prayer for all our men and women taking the fight to the Iranian dictatorship.