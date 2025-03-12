Update on Keith Olbermann's Rage Posting on X

We recently showed you that Keith Olbermann has picked up a new hobby in his downtime: rage posting under X posts from people who don't acknowledge him.

Today, we checked back in on his progress. He has been quite busy, specifically calling people "branded motherf***ers who should rot in hell."

Let's review:

Creative.

While we aren't sure if Olbermann is rooting for death in this post, it wouldn't be his first time.

Not sure Olbermann has the strongest claim to be the arbiter of good haircuts. Check his bio.

We also don't think Olbermann wants to open up a discussion about the least happy people in the world.

Oh?

Lonely weekend?

Olbermann thought his last post was so good that he posted it again.

Classic.

We were waiting for a Nazi reference.

A fascist cracker, huh?

The only problem is that Olbermann wouldn't have known the consensus opinion of Will insider ESPN, considering how low the consensus thought of Olbermann and mostly dodged any interaction with him.

Fat shaming, hey?

Meanwhile, Olbermann recently warned Americans on his podcast that Vladimir Putin will soon bomb and take over all of Europe and come for the United States next.

He suggested that World War III was only weeks away and that America would surely end up like Japan in the last world war. Put simply, we are skeptical.