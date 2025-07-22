Unsolicited Golden Showers Off Of Florida Rooftop Bars Are Arrestable Offenses Even If You're An Ad Exec

Note to self: you can't pee off of rooftop bars in Florida.

If you thought you were allowed to urinate off of rooftop bars in Florida, and I think most people assumed that was the case, I'm here to tell you that you're not.

They expect you to walk all the way to the bathroom to take care of your business. Unsolicited golden showers are arrestable offenses.

That goes for ad execs visiting the Sunshine State too. An advertising executive from New York was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly peeing on several people.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The Smoking Gun reports that 30-year-old Matthew Day was hanging out at a rooftop bar at an establishment called The Landing when he was spotted by security at 1:30 am relieving himself from the rooftop bar on the sidewalk below.

Police in Pinellas County claim that he "entered the rooftop bar, pulled his penis out of his shorts, and urinated from the balcony onto the sidewalk."

This wasn’t an innocent victimless crime either. There were several passersby, according to the arrest affidavit, that ended up being "struck with urine."

When security saw what Day was allegedly doing, they escorted him out of the bar and handed him over to the police, who indicated that he showed signs of alcohol influence.

His alleged unsolicited golden shower on several passersby led to a disorderly conduct charge. TSG reports that he was released from jail on $500 bond.

This could have honestly happened to anyone. I understand that nobody wants to be on the receiving end of this, but had he been aimed at a wooded area would this have played out the same?

Would they expect you to walk all the way to the bathroom if there was a tree close to this rooftop bar? I don’t know that they would.