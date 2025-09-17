Netflix's New Crime Documentary Features All-Time Insane Twist | REVIEW

Netflix's new documentary "Unknown Number: The High School Catfish" is absolutely wild.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: A teenage girl and her boyfriend are viciously cyberbullied by an unknown phone number for months. But as the investigation into the harassment unfolds, the authorities uncover a shocking secret that upends everything anyone thought they knew about the case.

Currently Streaming

"Unknown Number: The High School Catfish" is insane.

I was spending some time with a friend over the weekend when he told me that there was a new Netflix documentary I had to watch.

Naturally, that's like injecting a drug into your veins. If a friend of mine gives a documentary his seal of approval, then you can guarantee I'm going to check it out.

I fired up "Unknown Number: The High School Catfish" without knowing literally anything other than it was about a texting scandal. In the back of my mind, I thought I'd heard about the case, but couldn't remember. In order to not spoil it, I didn't refresh my mind.

The documentary focuses on high school students Lauryn Licari and her boyfriend Owen McKenny receiving messages from an unknown number.

The messages were incredibly graphic in nature, harassing and violent at times. The school brought in the local police to try to find out what was going on, and it was just dead-end after dead-end.

Who was constantly pulling these two young children? Who was sending X-rated and disturbing messages to a pair of high school sweethearts?

That's where the story really unfolds as more and more people get dragged into the net. As you'd expect, everyone started pointing fingers at everyone else as paranoia shot through the roof.

Eventually, the FBI had to be brought into the situation to try to get a grasp on a conspiracy and harassment campaign that would rival a CIA thriller.

A suspect list is built and then meticulously investigated. It gets to the point that the mastermind behind the mysterious texts appeared to know a suspect was in Florida, and changed the hidden number to match that area code. We're talking levels of preparation that are mind-boggling.

That's when viewers are hit with a twist that is so shocking, evil and mind-blowing that you will be gasping. It was that moment when I remembered that I had heard of the case of Lauryn Licari.

I imagine some of you will remember the case as well once you see the twist, because it was major national news when it broke. There is also some incredible body camera footage of when the arrest is made.

No matter how crazy you think it will be, I can promise it's crazier.

If you want to see a truly great documentary, I suggest you check out "Unknown Number: The High School Catfish." You're going to absolutely love it. Have you already seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.