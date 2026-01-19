Secret Aircraft Caught On Camera Near Area 51, Crazy Photos Go Viral

Area 51 is home to some of America's most advanced weapons testing.

It appears an unknown aircraft was captured on thermal imaging near Area 51.

The highly-secretive military base in Nevada has sparked conspiracy theories about UFOs going back decades.

The truth is much simpler. Area 51 is home to some of America's most advanced weapons testing. That's especially true when it comes to aircraft.

Engineers at the military site are working on aircraft that are generations ahead of anything the public knows about.

Strange aircraft caught on camera near Area 51.

There have been many strange sightings of aircraft near Groom Lake and in the region for a long time. Most of the time, people have no idea what they're looking at.

It appears a similar situation is now brewing.

The Aviationist reported that the popular YouTube channel Uncanny Expeditions, which is run by a man named Anders Otteson, recently picked up a triangular shaped aircraft near Area 51 on thermal imaging. The exact identity of the aircraft remains unknown, but it matches nearly identical photos taken of a similar craft in 2013 in Wichita and Amarillo.

Below are the images that were captured in 2014 with speculation it could be the now-announced F-47 sixth-generation fighter jet.

Without knowing for sure what the aircraft is, I'm not inclined to believe it's an F-47. The mock-ups of the F-47 publicly released don't show a pure triangular shape.

The thermal images going viral clearly show it looks like a flying Dorito. It also looks way too big to be a fighter jet.

Could it be a drone? Very possible, but again, not confirmed. America does have some highly-advanced drones that the U.S. government doesn't acknowledge exist. The RQ-180 is probably the most notable example.

The RQ-180 is also believed to have a similar appearance to a stealth bomber with a triangular build.

