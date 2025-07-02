Netflix Is Releasing An Area 51 Documentary, And The Preview Is Electric: WATCH

Netflix's upcoming documentary "Trainwreck: Storm Area 51" looks awesome.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: This is the story of the greatest sh*tpost ever made. When 20-year old Matty Roberts creates a Facebook event inviting people to storm the classified Air Force facility Area 51 in the Nevada desert, the post quickly goes viral, with hundreds and then thousands saying they’ll join the event that stated "They can’t stop all of us". This prompts the US Air Force, FBI officials and the Federal Aviation Administration to strongly advise against anyone illegally trying to access the base, and the Military warns that they stand ready to protect America and its assets with deadly force. The meme continues to go viral and spread to other social media apps and soon millions have signed up to attend… Some joke, "If we Naruto run we can move faster than their bullets" but will a crazy party in the desert turn into a deadly confrontation? Featuring an epic ensemble cast of meme lords, military commanders, UFO hunters, sexy aliens and YouTubers, this is the ultimate story of the internet bursting into the real world.

Release date: July 29, 2025

Netflix releases preview for Area 51 documentary.

For those who might not remember or don't know, there was a truly idiotic movement to storm Area 51 several years back. It started out as a meme and then turned into a semi-serious idea fueled by people with no idea of what they were getting into.

Well, Netflix is now bringing the true story to our screens with "Trainwreck: Storm Area 51." It's going to be required viewing, judging from the trailer.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This looks like it's going to be epic. First, Area 51 is shrouded in secrecy and mysteries. It's a test site for America's most advanced weapons systems.

Now, do some people think aliens are hidden there? Of course. Are there actually alien bodies at Area 51? Almost certainly not, but there is a hell of a lot of firepower.

That leads me to my second point. Storming Area 51 is a great way to meet God. Security at the base is next-level crazy because of the classified nature of everything being built and tested.

Anyone who decides to actually breach the military location is going to be dealt with harshly and immediately. Fortunately, that never happened during this little stunt, and we'll now get a look at how it all went down.

As a fan of Area 51 intrigue and also easily entertained by idiots, I truly can't wait to see how it all unfolded behind the scenes.

You can watch "Trainwreck: Storm Area 51" starting July 25th on Netflix. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.