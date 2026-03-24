UK Squirrels Are Hitting Vapes, Which An Expert Says Is Not Part Of Their Diet

After a hard day of burying nuts and… doing whatever else it is that squirrels do, sometimes they just need to unwind by taking a big ol' hit off their vape.

At least that's what some squirrels in London were spotted doing recently in some photos that have taken the internet by storm.

Multiple squirrels have recently been caught on cameras with their little mitts around e-cigs, and that has obviously caused some concern amongst wildlife advocates.

Meanwhile, others say it's the funniest thing any squirrel has done since that one went waterskiing.

Now, that's something you don't see every day… although I've never been to England, so maybe you do.

It's the kind of thing that would make a hobo look at the bottle of booze wrapped in a brown paper bag he's drinking out of, then pour it into the gutter.

But what could suddenly make these squirrels crave vapes more than a teenager who's trying to impress his friends?

"In the old days, you’d see lots of discarded cigarette butts, but I don’t remember squirrels running around with them," red squirrel expert and man with a very British-sounding name, Craig Shuttleworth, told The Telegraph. "It would be reasonable to assume that a vape would be more attractive than a normal tobacco product that’s not fruity."

That makes sense, but I mean… using that logic, shouldn't we have seen squirrels going to town on grape Swishers?

This is believed to be a healthier habit than sucking down a couple of unfiltered Camels, but it's not ideal.

"Eating a vape isn’t part of their natural diet," Shuttleworth said, pointing out something that I think was pretty obvious to all of us. "The components aren’t something they encounter in nature," he said. "They could gnaw at it and consume some of the microplastics."

I like that we all go to microplastics these days and ignore the fact that they could just eat the regular plastics making up the e-cig itself, and also the cartridge.

READ: HUGE ELK GETS INTO WILD STANDOFF WITH VEHICLE IN CRAZY VIRAL VIDEO: WATCH

And if we're so concerned about squirrels eating vapes because of the plastic, then how about we start doing something about the epidemic of people leaving spent flossers all over the place?

Those things are everywhere, and I'm sure a squirrel would be happy to eat something so minty fresh.

Of course, that flosser thing is more of a problem here in the States. I'm just going to go out on a limb and say you don't see as many of those in the UK.

Just a hunch.