Huge Elk Gets Into Wild Standoff With Vehicle In Crazy Viral Video: WATCH

Elk can get aggressive if they feel threatened.

The internet has been gifted some more awesome wildlife footage, and an elk is the center of attention.

As OutKick readers know, there are few things better on the internet than when the animal thunderdome and humans collide.

Generally speaking, the results are just fine. However, that's not always the case. There are countless examples of people getting way too close to wild animals, and testing fate.

Elk gets in standoff with a vehicle.

The popular Instagram page @touronsofnationalparks is known for pushing out some of the best nature content on the internet.

That now includes a video of a huge elk getting into a standoff with a vehicle. The recently published video shows a huge elk in Estes Park, Colorado less than pleased with the close proximity of a vehicle.

The animal appeared to be thinking long and hard about charging the vehicle before it eventually backed off.

You can check out the wild moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People were quick to offer a lot of reactions in the comments:

The sister's squeel of laughter! 😂❤️❤️❤️

It’s beautiful up there. Can’t wait to go back

I wanted to see Jack learn his lesson so bad

back up where?!? that whole empty road behind you bro

One day humans will leave them alone. Team bull here

For once. His wife was right

Listen to your wife, JACK

Situational awareness is key

Don't be a Jack 😂

Always be aware when dealing with nature or you might find yourself being roasted online! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.