Tourists Risks Life Behaving In Insanely Stupid Fashion With Massive Bison, Internet Erupts: WATCH

Tourists seem to regularly cause problems with wild animals.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have more footage proving tourists in national parks might be the dumbest humans on the planet.

OutKick readers aren't strangers to seeing footage of absolute morons attempting to interact with wild animals.

That's my polite way of putting it because this is a family site. I'll keep the R-rated version for the guy's group chat.

That chat now includes some absolutely absurd footage.

Bison charges idiotic tourist.

The popular Instagram page @touronsofnationalparks recently shared a video that needs to be seen to actually believe is real.

The viral Instagram post shows a tourist getting as close as possible to a massive bison. As you'd expect, the bison didn't like that all.

Not one bit.

The huge animal charged the tourist. Fortunately for the man, he was spared a horrific fate that ended in the hospital or a grave.

Check out the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Let's go ahead and take a look at the comments section on Instagram to see what people are saying:

Finally, someone thinking wildlife is disnified gets a lesson! Yes, finally

He's lucky it was only a tap!🙌 Team BISON!!!

There should be an intelligence test to get into these parks.

Ughhh I wanted to see blood and or a tko

Team bison FTW

He’s fortunate that the buffalo 🦬 just wanted to play.

I want to see some aerial flight and bruises. 🙂

Good job. Shoulda' hit him harder

The videos are better when the Buffalo gets a hold of the non-intelligent person

I think it's safe to say people weren't impressed at all, and I don't blame them. How many videos do we need to see before people knock this BS off?

Wild animals don't want to be your friend. They want to be left alone in their own space, and when threatened, they will react in violent fashion.

That's how the animal kingdom works.

Make smarter decisions, folks. It's really not that difficult. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.