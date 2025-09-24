Strange UFOs Spotted In Mexico, Video Footage Is Puzzling: WATCH

New footage out of Mexico appears to show multiple drones in the skies of Mexico.

There's another puzzling UFO video that has hit the web.

As OutKick readers know, chatter and speculation about UFOs is one of the most fascinating topics in America.

The subject's popularity isn't slowing down. In fact, it's only growing larger and larger with every passing day.

With every new photo or video, it seems like more and more of the public get pulled in. That now includes a very strange video.

UFO video out of Mexico goes viral.

The YouTube channel @CuentameTusMiedos posted a video last week that shows several large lights off in the distance.

The location of the filming was near Tulcingo de Valle, according to BroBible, and it's possible they were flying in the direction of Popocatepetl.

You can watch the video below, and send me your theories to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think? What do we think could have been filmed in the sky over Tulcingo de Valle? Little green aliens or something else?

I, obviously, don't have any extra or inside information, but my gut feeling is we're looking at drones. The objects aren't moving incredibly fast but do seem to have some size to them.

Perhaps the objects are military drones. I think we can safely rule out airplanes. Not even close to enough speed.

Having said that, the fact the objects are all flying in perfect formation adds a little more intrigue as well. That would seem to indicate some level of coordination.

Again, not sure I can make any definitive conclusions based on that, but it's certainly interesting. It's another example of a UFO situation where there's no clear answer, but plenty to dissect.

What do you think the objects are? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.