Were UFOs Discovered In Brazil? Baffling Footage Raises Questions: WATCH

Were UFOs successfully discovered in Brazil?

As OutKick readers know, I'm a UFO fanatic. Things that can't be properly explained fascinate the hell out of me.

The fact you're reading this probably means you feel the exact same way. What is up in the sky? What has been captured on video? Aliens? Drones? Military technology?

We have no idea, but we now have more video to analyze.

UFO footage from Brazil raises questions.

CNN Brazil reported that odd things were captured on video in the sky over São Pedro earlier in July, and it's reportedly not the first time the objects have been spotted.

The objects have been spotted going back to 2024.

"It's quiet here, there's no airplane noise. I also thought it might suddenly be a rural drone. I can't understand how far away they [the lights] are, but the fact is that they appear and leave us wondering," one resident in the area told the outlet.

You can check out the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Generally speaking, my first inclination is to believe stuff of this nature is drones. However, those objects appear at way too high an altitude to be drones.

The next option on the list would be military gear. The problem is that Brazil's military has no advanced aircraft - such as fourth, fifth or sixth-generation fighter jets.

Brazil's military equipment is decades behind what the United States can put in the air - known to the public or not. It's also not close to the most advanced aircraft the Chinese can produce, which are still way behind America's.

I think we can safely rule out hobby drones and highly-advanced military equipment. That leaves planes. However, that seems unlikely due to the objects seemingly remaining mostly stationary.

So, what's the answer? I don't have a damn clue and it's that simple. Do you have a good theory? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.