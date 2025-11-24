Did The Soviets Recover Massive Alien Spacecraft? UFO Expert Makes Shocking Claim

There have been several UFO stories that came out of the Soviet Union.

Did the Soviet Union secretly recover a crashed alien spacecraft nearly four decades ago?

There are few topics on the internet that get people fired up more than chatter about UFOs. Why is it such a popular topic?

Well, there's a ton of footage that's been released over the years, and the videos and photos come with few concrete answers.

Does the government really not know? Is there a cover-up underway? Your guess is as good as mine.

Did the Soviets recover a crashed alien UFO?

The new UFO documentary "The Age of Disclosure" is generating a lot of buzz, and director Dan Farah revealed a claim involving the commies in the Soviet Union.

The alleged recovery of a UFO craft in 1989.

Farah discussed on News Nation that the Soviets recovered a craft that "was significantly larger than the tic tac encountered by the Nimitz carrier strike group."

Footage of the tic tac the Nimitz carrier strike group encountered was released years back, and is one of the most famous UFO videos in the world.

You can check out Farrah's comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is far from the first bizarre UFO allegation centered around the Soviet Union. The CIA once investigated claims that Soviet soldiers in Siberia actually *FOUGHT* aliens.

Yes, you read that correctly. The CIA spent actual resources and time looking into whether there had been an engagement between aliens and Soviet soldiers.

You can check out the document from the CIA below.

Whether it's the alleged recovery of an alien spacecraft or a battle between soldiers and aliens, the information and claims about UFOs simply never stop. I need to check out the documentary the first chance I get. I can't wait to dive in. Have a fun UFO theory? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.