UFO Spotted Near Military Base: DETAILS

We have another UFO story going viral.

UFOs have become arguably the hottest topic in America due to alleged drone sightings that have captivated the country.

The topic is generally pretty popular on a random day. It's grown significantly more popular over the past couple of weeks thanks to the chaos in New Jersey.

UFO spotted near U.K. military base.

Now, we have another sighting to analyze and break down. CornwallLive reported that a dog walker spotted a UFO in Porthtowan early in December.

The outlet claims the UFO "hovered for about 10 minutes before it slowly moved south down the coast." What was down the coast?

A British military base described as a "Royal Airforce Base." It's not specifically clear from the report which base it was.

The fact there's an alleged UFO over a British military base shouldn't surprise anyone. The United States government has been dealing with drones flying over some of our most sensitive military sites.

That includes the home of SEAL Team 6 in Virginia. That should make you rest easy at night knowing we have drones flying over military sites here in America and a UFO allegedly spotted near a site in the U.K.

While we still know very little about what's up in the sky, we are getting more and more information with every passing day. Hopefully, we eventually get some crystal clear answers. Let me know your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.