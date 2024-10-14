UFO Drones Swarm Secretive Military Sites, Can't Be Shot Down

Unknown drones are swarming sensitive military sites, and there's not much that can be done to stop it from happening.

The Wall Street Journal published a wild report claiming some of America's most secretive military sites - including the home of SEAL Team 6 in Virginia - have been swarmed by drones of an unknown origin.

Langley in Virginia was swarmed for 17 days by drones, the Energy Department’s Nevada Nuclear Security Site near Las Vegas was swarmed by multiple drones over the course of three days and ST6's home and Naval Station Norfolk had drones roughly 20 feet long flying over at an attitude between 3,000 and 4,000 feet, according to the report. The events occurred in late 2023, but are only now becoming public.

Drones are swarming sensitive military sites.

To make matters more concerning, the government has no idea where the drones are coming from or who is operating them. Some involved with the situation believe it's possible that China or Russia could be behind the situation. Casual operators have been ruled out given the insane complexity of the swarmings, according to the report.

The natural question everyone should have is why the hell they're not being blown out of the sky. It turns out federal law prohibits the military from shooting down drones unless there's a clear and imminent threat, according to the WSJ.

I'm not sure why drones flying over our most sensitive sites isn't viewed as a clear and imminent threat. Due to not being able to shoot them down, government officials considered multiple options that were ultimately not pursued.

Jamming signals and direct energy weapons were ruled out due to concerns about how they would impact civilian aircraft. Jamming signals also could have possibly impacted the 911 system.

That means the government has its hands tied and hasn't figured out a way to stop coordinated drone swarming over military sites of the utmost importance.

Does that make you nervous? It definitely should, and there needs to be some changes made. Not being allowed to shoot down drones of an unknown origin flying over military sites is crazy, especially if there's serious concerns it's Russia or China responsible.

Blow those things out of the sky.