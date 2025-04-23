UFO Allegedly Captured On Camera, But Something Doesn't Pass The Smell Test: PHOTOS

Was a UFO successfully captured on camera in Mexico?

There are few topics on the internet capable of generating more attention than debates and speculation about UFOs and unknown objects in the sky.

Americans are obsessed with whatever is going on up there. Part of the issue is we have no clear answers, despite getting new videos and photos on a pretty regular basis.

That leads us to a new story out of Mexico.

Alleged UFO captured on camera in Mexico.

The popular UFO Instagram page @ufo5537 shared a bunch of pictures that allegedly show a UFO photographed near Chiapas.

The post is blowing up, and you'll understand why once you see the pictures. It's arguably the greatest and clearest UFO pictures the internet has ever seen……but does it pass the smell test?

Give it a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hate to pour cold water on all the hype, but if you asked me on a scale of zero to 100 how much faith I have in these photos, I'd put the number somewhere around .5.

What are the odds an actual UFO happened to be flying over Mexico near someone with a camera, and it looks *EXACTLY* like UFOs from all the movies we enjoy?

Seriously, what are the odds? Seems like it's borderline impossible. Convenient? Sure. Likely? A snowball drenched in gasoline rolling through the gates of hell and surviving has better odds of happening.

I'm willing to believe a lot and I have a very open-mind for the unexplainable. However, I also don't just buy whatever appears on the internet as real. People might be fascinated, but I'm not. For now, I refuse to give this my stamp of approval as real. Think I'm right? Think I'm wrong? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.