Former Pentagon Official Makes Disturbing Claim About UFO Drones Swarming Military Sites

A former Pentagon official has made a shocking claim about the UFO drones swarming sensitive military sites.

A bombshell report released a few days ago revealed that starting in late 2023, massive swarms of UFO drones from no known origin began swarming some of America's most secret sites.

One of the sites swarmed was the home of SEAL Team 6. Another was the Energy Department’s Nevada Nuclear Security Site near Las Vegas.

The drones can't been shot down because the law prohibits it unless there is an imminent threat. Well, it might be time to get some anti-aircraft weapons loaded, judging from some comments made by former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Chris Mellon.

Former Pentagon official says UFO drones are coming from a 'mother ship'

Mellon spoke to the Daily Mail about the situation, and his comments won't give anyone many reasons to sleep easy at night.

"'I make no claims regarding their origin, perhaps many are Chinese drones. But their brazenness, range, flight duration, reliability, resistance to countermeasures and indifference to detection are confounding," he told the Daily Mail.

He added, "In some cases ‘mother ships’ have been reported."

What are the mother ships like? The sound incredibly concerning. Mellon claims the mother ships are "extremely fast larger vehicles that have been observed collecting or releasing swarm of smaller craft."

The Daily Mail reported that the FAA investigated one sighting of a mother ship over Nebraska, but it was ruled to not be run by the government.

One theory is the drones could be controlled by a foreign nation gathering intelligence, but others are ruling that out.

"The multiple, consistent reports of bright, flashing lights and formation flying suggest that some actor — be it a drone operator or otherwise — was putting on a show of impunity, at considerable risk, over a key military facility. If this was a foreign intelligence gathering operation. The brazen nature of the incursions makes it some of the worst collection tradecraft imaginable," Marik Von Rennenkampff - an Obama appointed Pentagon official - told the Daily Mail.

Does that make you feel warm and fuzzy inside? It certainly shouldn't.

The reality of the situation is that the United States military needs to bring some of these drones down and study them. If the law doesn't allow for that to happen, then change the law or declare it an imminent threat. Otherwise, we have no idea what's going on or who is controlling them. Let me know your thoughts on the troubling situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.