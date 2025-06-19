Mysterious UFO Allegedly Captured On Video In China: WATCH

UFO footage is consistently among the most fascinating things on the internet.

Something strange appears to have been spotted in the air in China.

There are few things on the internet that move the needle like UFO content. The internet is obsessed with new photos and videos.

Hand up. I probably love the topic more than most fanatics do because it's simply fascinating. Interest definitely won't decline until we have some answers, and there's now more footage to analyze.

Strange object filmed in China.

The YouTube channel The Hidden Underbelly 2.0 recently shared a YouTube video of some kind of orb with the following information:

The witness stated the following: " On June 5th, around 7 PM, I was walking and taking photos of the scenery on the shallow area of Shayukou Reservoir. At first, I saw a metallic spherical object flying eastward above the water surface from the west side of the reservoir. At that time, it seemed to hover occasionally before continuing to fly, and it disappeared behind a hill. I initially thought it was just a strange hydrogen balloon and didn’t pay much attention. Around 7:30 PM, as I was about to head back, the sphere reappeared in the south. There was no wind at all, and the evening was very quiet. Surprisingly, the sphere was able to fly at varying altitudes, hovering midway before continuing to fly. I watched for a few minutes and became certain it was definitely not a balloon or a drone. I then started filming, but the object was strange—every time I filmed for a short while, it would move behind the trees. Whenever I thought it had completely disappeared, it would reappear. This continued intermittently for over ten minutes, during which I recorded three video clips. After the last clip, it disappeared completely."

Sound interesting? Go ahead and give the video a watch below.

Well, what do we think? Real or not? Admittedly, I'm a pretty big hawk when it comes to spotting nonsense. Some of the UFO footage you see on the web is fake to the point that it's comical.

Could that be the case here? Perhaps. After all, anything is possible with AI in 2025, but it doesn't jump off the page as being fake.

It seems slightly more legitimate than some of the footage we're used to. Yet, I'm not overly convinced, and I truly have no idea what it could be. Where is the propulsion system?

People were also quick to weigh in on YouTube:

Great catch! We see more and more of this spheres.

Looks like the Buga Sphere and Yumbo Sphere. We got trio now damn that's insane.

Drones they float and there are everywhere...

It looks like a plastic bag rather than a spherical whatever

Looks like it could be a balloon caught in a crosswind

Most likely a drone

Space aliens from outer space, flying a flying saucer. What else could it be.

Could it be a balloon as some have suggested? Again, I have no idea, but it doesn't seem to be moving in the fashion you'd expect from a balloon caught in the wind.

I guess for now, it remains a mystery.

What do you make of the video?