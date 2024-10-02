UFC Fighter Says She Was Suspended For Twerking In Her Opponent's Face

UFC fighter Ailin Perez's twerking in the octagon has gotten her some attention, it's made her some money, and now has evidently landed her a suspension.

Her latest performance came over the weekend in Paris. Perez submitted her UFC Fight Night opponent, Daria Zhelezniakova, in the first-round, then celebrated by twerking in her face.

The move was seen as disrespectful by some, including journalist Ariel Helwani, who reacted to the move by saying, "The level of disrespect. My word."

The disrespect was evidently a two-way street, according to Perez. She unapologetically responded to Helwani, "Darya said some very disrespectful things about me before the fight so I had to do it."

The move doesn’t appear to have sat well with the authorities in France either. Perez shared a screenshot of what looks like an article from an unknown source.

The portion of the article that was shared doesn't say who banned her, only that she "would be officially suspended." She captioned it, "I guess I got banned from France for twerking."

Ailin Perez isn't losing any supporters over her twerking controversy

Perez, who is on a four-fight win streak, had plenty of support in the responses to the alleged suspension post. Her fans consider it another win for the bantamweight fighter.

"We hate France anyways Come to America, we appreciate your twerking," one announced.

"This absolutely has to be a first. The dump truck was too much for France to handle, well done!," another supporter eloquently said.

A third added, "It’s because your a girl. They just let a bunch of old men twerk the entire Olympic ceremony."

The people have spoken. They're not nearly as uptight about the dance move being used in the octagon as some big Js and the French apparently are.

To add to her troubles, Perez's Instagram account is currently unavailable. Have the French also launched an attack on her social media account?

Let's hope not. Let's also hope that the twerking celebration is here to stay. It's fun and it might be disrespectful at times, but that's fun too.