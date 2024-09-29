UFC Fighter Submits Opponent Then Celebrates By Twerking In Her Face

Ailin Perez continues to make noise during and after her UFC prelim bouts. She's twerked for commentators, she's cashed in on her OnlyFans, and she's taught her moves to her fellow UFC fighters.

Now, thanks to her latest win, she's added another wrinkle to her celebration game. She's not only twerking up against the cage or in the middle of the octagon, but she's twerking right in her opponent’s face.

Perez submitted her UFC Fight Night opponent Daria Zhelezniakova in the first-round, then immediately after the bantamweight prelim bout ended due to her opponent tapping, she popped up and got to work.

She twerked right in Zhelezniakova's face as she was getting up off the canvas. She even made sure mid-celebration to adjust the direction so that her opponent could get a better look.

That was Perez's fourth win in a row. She's not just shaking her ass in the octagon to help sell her "art." She's taking care of business as she collects wins too.

If you don't like her form of celebrating, then stop her. I have no problem with doing whatever celebration you want in the octagon or any other physical sport for that matter.

Ailin Perez is twerking her way through the UFC

This isn't bat-flipping and staring down the pitcher while you round the bases only to cry when the next pitch you see is up and in. This is fighting. There are real consequences for twerking in someone's face.

Your next opponent could put you to sleep in order to avoid being twerked on. So if you're willing to live with that possibility, which Perez most certainly is, then go for it.

Twerk in your opponent’s face after you beat them. Do a post-fight victory twerk in the middle of the octagon if you so choose. But be prepared for when it gets turned around on you.

Until then, continue as you have been Ailin Perez by kicking ass, twerking on your opponents, and cashing in on your content as you slowly, but surely climb the UFC ranks.