UFC Fighter Says Insecure Zach Bryan Asked Him For Shoutout In Front of Ex

Is there anyone else more insecure and desperately cringe right now than Zach Bryan?

The country singer has had quite a rough last couple of weeks after his public breakup with influencer Brianna Chickenfry in which she alleges that she was blindsided by Bryan's social media post announcing it. She then went on to deal with how Bryan was reportedly super overprotective about the outfits she was wearing, as well as not even letting her listen to Morgan Wallen's songs in his presence.

That's nothing compared to what we've learned from UFC fighter David Onama, who says that Zach Bryan's team reached out to him and asked if he would give a shout-out should he win his fight this past weekend at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Bryan's ex Chickenfry was in attendance. (Onama won his fight and did give Bryan's upcoming show at MSG a plug).

ZACH BRYAN'S BREAKUP HAS GONE VIRAL FOR ALL THE WRONG REASONS

Onama revealed all the cringe details on SIriusXM's Fight Nation MMA Today show as to what happened and it is a total YIKES moment for Zach Bryan and his reputation.

"So, my manager [told me], ‘Zach Bryan is here, and he wants you to give him a shoutout for his show here in New York City," the UFC lightweight fight said. "To be honest, I had no idea who Zach Bryan was. I was like, I don’t know who Zach Bryan is, but I’ll give you a shoutout, I’ll give you some love, and that’s why I gave the shout-out," he continued.

Oh, boy.

As news of Onama's revelation soon made the rounds across social media, the UFC fighter has now posted a tweet saying that what he meant to say was that a promoter offered him the Zach Bryan tickets and it had nothing to do with the country singer's team himself.

Whether that's true or not remains to be seen, but judging on Bryan's actions in recent weeks as well as reportedly offering Chickenfry $12 MILLION in an NDA to not discuss their relationship.

Chickenfry declined and has since gone scorched Earth on him, spilling all the behind the scenes drama. It appears David Onama may have accidentally done the same.

