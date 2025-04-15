UFC Fighter Claims Megan Fox Slid Into His DMs To Tell Him That He's Her 'Favorite UFC Bad Guy'

UFC welterweight Colby Covington is known for talking a ton of trash. This approach can and does get him some attention, but it also rubs people the wrong way. Actress Megan Fox evidently isn’t one of those turned off by his style.

According to Covington, who has lost three out of his last four fights in the octagon, Fox is a big fan of his. During a recent stream hosted by Kick streamer N3on, he revealed that Fox had slid into his DMs.

"My whole life, the baddest bitch, I always thought it was Megan Fox. That was the girl," Covington said on the stream. "After one of my fights, she messaged me, dude. She was just like, 'Colby, you’re my favorite UFC bad guy.'"

He continued while showing N3on the message, "I went from f*cking idolizing her, thinking she's beautiful, she’s in my DMs first."

N3on asked Covington if he could read the message out loud and, of course, the UFC fighter let him. He's Megan Fox's favorite bad guy after all.

Colby Covington claims he's Megan Fox's favorite UFC bad guy

"Rooting for you tonight. You are my favorite UFC bad guy since Chael [Sonnen]," the alleged message from Fox says.

"It’s probably hard to keep that character all the time when you are naturally a more sensitive, sweet person. It’s worth it. You are so funny and talented. You deserve to be a superstar."

There you have it. Don't expect Colby Covington to pump the brakes on the trash talk anytime soon. He has Megan Fox's endorsement. He's going to keep doing it.

That could explain why he was going after Paddy Pimblett backstage at UFC 314 after Paddy The Baddy's biggest win of his career. At some point, Covington is going to have to string together a few wins in the octagon to back up the trash talk.

But for now, an alleged DM from a famous actress will be fueling his confidence.