Colby Covington Shreds LeBron Over His 'No Party Like A Diddy Party' Comments

UFC fighter Colby Covington is about as outspoken as they come, but I don't know that anyone was expecting him to go in the direction that he did when he took the mic ahead of UFC 63 on ESPN and went scorched Earth on, of all people, LeBron James.

Covington — known to be an ardent supporter of President-elect Donald Trump — will take on Joaquin Buckley in a welterweight bout that will serve as the night's main event on Saturday night in Tampa.

But on Wednesday, Covington started his press conference, not by ripping Buckley, but instead by turning his sights on James, specifically some comments that he made in a 2022 Instagram live video stream with embattled rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs — who is in prison and facing sex trafficking charges — in which the NBA's all-time leading scorer said "Hey, everybody know, ain’t no party like a Diddy party," per The New York Post.

"I'm gonna start this off, since I'm the man of the hour; the man of the show," Covington said upon sitting down and taking the mic. "I want to ask LeBron, what does he mean by ‘there’s no party like a Diddy party?' I truly want to know, and not only that, LeBron, how many Diddy parties have you actually been to? I'm really curious to know, and is that the reason you left social media? Because of all the backlash you were getting from going to so many DIddy parties?

"It's just pathetic, man," Covington continued. "People think this guy's a role model, [he] wants to defund the police; the most patriotic people in America, serving and protecting our country."

Oof. Tell us how you really feel, Colby.

Well, it turns out he did just that with his final words for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

"LeBron, you're a f--ling scumbag, and I hope you get locked up in the same cell with Diddy," he said.

Whoa…

Alright, let's see if LeBron has a response to those fiery comments.