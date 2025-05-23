Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend, Jade Jones, Is Much Better Looking Than His Jumper

Jade Jones was in Madison Square Garden to witness Haliburton's Game One heroics.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has one of the ugliest jump shots you’ll ever see. He’s also got a smoking hot girlfriend, Jade Jones.

Both were present in New York’s Madison Square Garden Wednesday night when Haliburton’s visibly displeasing buzzer-beater sent the game into overtime before Indy eventually pulled off a stunning come-from-behind Game One road win over the Knicks.

Haliburton even managed to mimic Reggie Miller's iconic "choke" gesture in the prettiest way possible.

As for Haliburon's disjointed jumper and his girlfriend, Jones, well, one looks considerably better than the other. You be the judge of which one that is:



Exhibit A)

Exhibit B)

If you chose Hali’s unorthodox rocket launching, you’re either partially blind or you’re a relative of ex-Bulls center Bill Cartwright.

Look him up.

Jones, self-described as the "’Cers biggest cheerleader," often has a courtside view of Hali’s heroics. And I’ll tell ya what, I’d much prefer the TNT cameras give us Jones cutaways than the more likely scenario of Tracy Morgan, Ben Stiller and Spike Lee shoveling overpriced MSG popcorn into their mouths as the broadcast returns from commercial.

Surely, I’m not alone, right?

Tyrese Haliburton And Jade Jones Met At Iowa State

Haliburton struck gold here. And I’m not talking about his (limited) role on the U.S. Men’s basketball team last summer in Paris. Jones is a keeper. She's been a regular at Tyrese's games since the couple were both attending Iowa State. Hali, obviously, was a hooper. And Jones was part of the Cyclones' cheerleading squad.

The couple share a dog together that, fittingly, is named "Ames."

Following the Pacers' Game One win, Jones took to Instagram with a simple message that intertwined the disappointed hometown Knicks and Halburton's dramatic game-saving bucket (ugly form and all).

"Finally got to see the ball drop in NYC," Jones captioned an IG pic to her more than 55k followers:

America gets another chance to watch the ball drop, via Haliburton's funky shot form, and more importantly, catch a glimpse of Jade Jones, on Friday evening.

Indiana and New York are set to tip at 8pm EST.

