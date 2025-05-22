INSANITY: Knicks Get Their Dreams Crushed in Game 1 By Tyrese Haliburton, The 'Comeback' Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton wants a piece of the Knicks.

The Indiana Pacers, against all odds, pulled off one of the most stunning comebacks and clutch shots ever seen in the NBA.

With the game on the line, Haliburton nailed an improbable turnaround jumper at the top of the key.

The ball bounced high before swishing through, tying the score at 125-125 to force overtime against the New York Knicks.

The shot was ruled a long two-pointer.

It's one of those shots worth a replay to grasp the insanity.

In front of a stunned Madison Square Garden crowd, Haliburton taunted Knicks fans with Reggie Miller’s iconic choke gesture — a move likely to earn him jeers from New Yorkers for years to come.

Indiana beat the Knicks in overtime, 138-135.

Despite being dubbed the "Most Overrated" NBA All-Star by his peers, Haliburton is proving he’s a true star.

As OutKick’s Dan Dakich once said, the overrated label gave Haliburton the perfect chance to prove doubters wrong by leading the Pacers.

And so far, he’s done a damn good job. (Credit to DD for calling that.)

This postseason, the Pacers have repeatedly stunned opponents with improbable comebacks, and Haliburton has been at the heart of each one. He led with 31 points, but Aaron Nesmith also played big, stepping up with 30 points to help Indy secure the win.

The entire roster chipped in: Obi Toppin grabbed 10 athletic rebounds, while guards Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell combined for 25 points.

The Knicks, running on empty, couldn’t close it out.

Up nine points with just 52 seconds left, the Knicks ultimately let the game slip through their fingers.

While the Knicks deserve blame, the Pacers deserve credit for their comebacks, led by Haliburton every time. Pacers and comebacks have become fascinating combos this postseason.

Facing the Milwaukee Bucks in April, the Pacers overcame a seven-point deficit in the final 40 seconds of regulation to nab the series-clinching win in Game 5.

In early May, facing the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pacers trailed by 20 points at one point but mounted a comeback by outscoring Cleveland 59-38 in the final 19 minutes.

Then, on May 13, Haliburton and the Pacers closed out the Cavs in Game 5 by overcoming a 19-point deficit, rallying to win 114-105.

Labeled "most overrated," Haliburton somehow keeps burying teams.

Will the Knicks be next?

Indiana takes a 1-0 series lead, with Game 2 set for Friday at Madison Square Garden.

