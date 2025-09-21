Two Royal Caribbean Cruise Passengers Hospitalized After Fight Near Kid's Pool

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship set for a four-day trip through the Bahamas had to return to its port in Miami on Monday after passengers got into a fight, requiring two of them to visit the hospital.

A verbal dispute near the children's pool on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas turned physical. The captain decided to turn the ship around and return to port, where reportedly about a dozen passengers were escorted off.

"Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation onboard, and the guests are being treated for their injuries," Royal Caribbean said in a statement, reports the Daily Mail.

"We notified local authorities and are working closely with them. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no more information to share at this time."

Two of the passengers escorted off the ship were taken to a local hospital for treatment for minor injuries. Following the unplanned return to port, the ship departed for a second time.

"According to investigators, a verbal dispute ensued between patrons, which became physical. At which time the captain of the ship decided to return to port and contact authorities," the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

"Both individuals were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Both individuals declined pressing charges."

At least they were able to agree on not pressing charges. I'm sure whatever started the fight was worth the trip to the hospital instead of four days in the Bahamas.

The husband and father of a couple of passengers aboard the ship at the time of the fight wrote to a cruise YouTuber and said that the fight involved two younger men beating up an 80-year-old man before someone jumped in to beat up the young men.

Happy cruising out there. Keep your heads on a swivel and remember chicken tenders are never worth fighting for, but that's especially true on a cruise ship.