Two Knocked Out During Wild Brawl At Florida Lake, At Least Three Mullets Spotted: WATCH

I don’t know about you, but I hear the words "brawl at a Florida lake" and I immediately think there has to be a mullet or two of various lengths and majesty involved.

The mugshots of the eight arrested as a result of this wild brawl show there were at least three mullets in action during this melee at Lake Winterset over the weekend.

Chalk this up to my experience watching these sorts of brawls unfold, but I also correctly assumed there was a sucker punch involved at some point as well.

It's not clear from the footage nor do there appear to be any details about why the group was in what looks to be a heated lakeside discussion when the video begins. It is clear, however, why the fists start flying.

A sucker punch from behind drops a man who never saw it coming, then all hell breaks out. The man was able to stand back up, but he should have stayed down. After making it to his feet, he gets hit with another punch that appears to knock him out cold.

Sucker Punch sparks wild brawl that ended with a faceplant in the water

The fighting continues around him as a bikini-clad woman makes her way over to the knocked-out man and tries to wake him up.

As the pushing and shoving and trading punches continues, a man, who is standing in the water, gets hit with another viscous sucker punch. He went down face-down in the water and, from the looks of it, was knocked unconscious.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference on Tuesday discussing the wild scene and the arrests of those involved.

"If you want to go knuckle-busting and create permanent brain injuries or the ability to have a permanent brain injury… you have to do it on your own property without creating a disturbance to your neighbors," Judd said.

"It's over folks… the conduct is reprehensible," Judd said. "And obviously you don't believe us when we try to warn you so you have unleashed the teeth of the dog and now we're going to start biting you, just like we bit these guys here."

Richard Carden, Mason Land, Nate Land, Payton Ely, Timothy Gooding, Richard Carden, Garrett Ore, Garrett Hiltabidel and an unidentified 17-year-old were all arrested.

The eight men are in their late teens and early 20s, except for Carden, who is 40.