'Two Cats Karen' Loses It On Alaska Airlines Staff Who Won't Let Her Take Her Cats On Plane In Same Carrier

In the latest edition of stop flying with your pets, a woman loses it on Alaska Airlines staff members who won't allow her to board her flight with her two cats stuffed into the same carrier. As she loses it, she earns herself the nickname "two cats Karen."

I know what you're thinking, is it necessary to take your pets with you everywhere you go? Obviously not. But if you insist on doing so, you have to follow the rules.

Alaska Airlines doesn’t allow for celebratory twerking from flight attendants, and they don’t allow for cats to not have enough space in their carrier to move around.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

That means if you have to fly with more than one of your larger cats and who, as an adult, doesn’t, you're going to need more than one carrier. You're also going to need a ticket for more than one seat. That's the policy.

You can’t show up with them crammed into the same carrier, not on Alaska Airlines. They're going to enforce the stated policy and your claims that they're ruining your Christmas isn’t going to change that.

‘Two Cats Karen’ Did Eventually Make It Home After Complying With The Airline's Pet Policy

After raising her voice and arguing over the policy with the airline employees, including making claims that she's flown with her cats for years, she tells them she's about to start crying because "you're telling me I can't go home for Christmas right now."

The employee calmly replied, "You can do whatever you choose. But I'm letting you know that there is a policy around your pets that don't have enough room, and you don't get to decide the company policy."

That's not what the "two cats Karen," who later identified herself as Alexandra Compton, wanted to hear. Instead of trying to figure out how she could fly home with her two cats and comply with the airline's policy, she said, "Why are you ruining Christmas right now? Your company doesn't decide if my cats are comfortable or not."

I could be blinded by my own bias here as a leave your pets at home guy, but I find it hard to believe that anyone could defend this lady. Watch for yourself.

Now I'm happy to report, given that Christmas is a couple of days away, that she didn’t end up being dragged out of the airport by security or anything like that.

This viral clip has a happy ending and "two cats Karen" did make it home to spend Christmas with her two cats.

"They made me leave the airport, buy a second pet carrier, a second seat to put the Second [sic] cat under," she claimed on Facebook, reports the Daily Mail. "On a whole new flight 3 hours later."

She told the Daily Mail when they reached out, "The post has gotten more than enough attention and my side has been shared enough. I’m not tripping to explain any thing more."