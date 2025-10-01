Twerking Pole Vaulter Alysha Newman Takes Her Top Off For Maxim

Alysha Newman made history in Paris, went viral for her twerk, and is now front and center in Maxim.

Last summer, Alysha Newman went from a content-creating pole vaulter who modeled and had a strong social media game to a record-holding Olympic medalist who twerked in celebration of taking home Canada's first Olympic pole-vaulting medal in 112 years.

It was a moment that gained the "Pole Vault Queen" a lot more attention than she has previously received. She wasn’t just a star on Instagram and OnlyFans, who was also a pole vaulter. She was in the record books and had a celebration to match the moment.

All the blood, sweat and tears leading up to the Paris Summer Games in 2024 had paid off. She was going home with a medal and a lot more opportunities off the track too.

That takes us to last week and a photo shoot/interview for Alysha with Maxim. The 31-year-old, who had once been told that she had to choose between being an athlete or a model, is doing both.

She's an Olympic pole vaulter, and she's posing for Maxim without a top on. Take that whoever told her she couldn't do both.

Alysha Newman Is Proof You Can Be Both An Athlete And A Model

"I believed them and chose athletics. I poured my heart and soul into it…," Alysha told Maxim about being told she had to choose.

"And now, I’m living a full-circle moment. I grew up dreaming of being in Maxim. To be featured now feels surreal and humbling. Honestly, I’m so happy with my life."

Alysha also talked about what it was like to win the medal and find herself up on the podium representing her country.

"The truth is, the medal itself is only a moment. For me, the real magic wasn’t even the medal. It was the feeling of being in the zone, completely present and giving everything I had," she said.

"And then, standing on the podium, I felt the other side of it: the pride of being Canadian. To know I had become the first woman from my country ever to medal in pole vault was humbling."

Would she have lived out her dream of being in Maxim without winning that medal and stealing the spotlight by twerking? Perhaps, but maybe it would have taken a little longer.

Never underestimate the power of a well-timed twerk.