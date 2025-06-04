It Turns Out Peeing In Your Opponent's Water Cooler Isn't Against The Law In New Mexico

Back in April, drama unfolded at a New Mexico high school. There were rumors that a player on the JV baseball team had peed into an opponent's water cooler.

There was a police investigation conducted, the team's season was suspended, a review of the rule book wasn’t done, but maybe it should have been. Eventually, a 16-year-old baseball player admitted to peeing in the water cooler.

It wasn’t the sort of attention the Rio Rancho High School's junior varsity baseball team wanted. The school system fired off a letter to the families of the other team and the player who did the peeing faced 15 counts of battery.

In a stunning turn of events, it turns out that peeing in your opponent's water cooler is not a crime. KRQE News reports that the high school baseball player is no longer facing criminal charges.

The district attorney says that the 16-year-old didn’t commit a crime.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jessica Martinez explained, "In New Mexico, battery consists of the unlawful touching of another person in a rude and insolent manner. So, in this case, we don’t have any touching of another person."

Don't get any ideas - just because you can, doesn’t mean you should pee in other people's water

Wow. It's hard to believe you can run around peeing in other people's water without their knowledge and there is no law against that. In a world filled to the brim with laws, how was that one missed?

It's gross. Your baseball season can be suspended, but it's not against the law. Incredible. Martinez added, "New Mexico doesn’t have a statute that makes it criminal for someone to mess with someone else’s food and or pee in a water bottle. While the act is gross and not right…it’s not a crime in New Mexico."

Bottom line here, the DA's Office's hands are tied. They can't charge the teen with a crime because there wasn't one committed. Martinez said, "The only way we can change it is if the legislature makes that act criminal."

In any event, let's hope those involved learned a lesson. Peeing in the water cooler isn’t the sort of prank you need to be pulling on the high school baseball field.

If you want to blow a bubble with gum and put it on a guy's hat, go for it. Keep the bodily fluids to yourself. Losing an entire season due to peeing in a water cooler isn’t worth it. Trust me. Most of these high school baseball players call it a career when high school is over.