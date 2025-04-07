Baseball Player Facing Charges After Peeing In Opponent's Water Causes Team's Season To Be Suspended

Peeing in an opponent’s water cooler might not be explicitly called out in any baseball rule book, but trust me when I say that it's frowned upon. A New Mexico high school JV baseball player is finding out that it's also against the law.

Rumors of a player from the Rio Rancho High School's junior varsity baseball team peeing in an opponent’s water cooler surfaced recently and resulted in the suspension of the team's season while a police investigation into the matter was conducted, according to KOAT.

Albuquerque Public Schools released a letter to the families of the La Cueva High School's JV baseball team informing them of the incident. They also revealed that a student had admitted to the "desipicable behavior" and that authorities were looking into the matter.

They advised that anyone who drank out of the peed in water cooler contact their physician. Not the sort of letter you want to start your week off with.

The student in question, a 16-year-old baseball player, now faces 15 counts of battery. There was no mention of whether the investigation had officially ended and the JV team resumed their season, although it appears they have.

Some lines shouldn’t be crossed and peeing in your opponent’s water is one of them

KOAT did share a statement from the Albuquerque Public Schools on the peeing in the water cooler "prank" or criminal behavior - whichever you prefer.

"We're glad authorities in Rio Rancho took this matter seriously and filed criminal charges. Outrageous behavior like this must be met with swift consequences to send the message that it's unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the statement reads.

"A vast majority of athletes, coaches and parents at schools in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and throughout New Mexico abide by good sportsmanship, and we're confident this unfortunate incident is an aberration."

Hopefully the team is sticking to more traditional forms of hazing within the same locker room. You're crossing serious lines going after the other team. Keep the pranks in house.

This event could warrant an amendment to the official high school baseball rule book. You don’t want people digging into this situation too much and finding out that Rio Rancho won the game in question.

Not in a win at all costs era where everyone is constantly looking for a competitive advantage. This isn’t the way to get it kids. More time in the cage and more time fielding the baseball. Stick to the fundamentals.