Split Pee Soup: Stranded Astronauts Are Eating Soup Made With Their Own Urine

It's not always good eatin' up on the International Space Station — something that works in favor of my theory that food gets the worst the farther you are off the ground — but it takes an even bigger drop in quality when you're stranded on the ISS and your original food supply is dwindling.

In which case, say hello to pee soup.

According to Business Today, astronauts Butch Wilmore, 61, and Sunita Williams, 59, were supposed to be eight days up on the ISS floating around and trying to get frogs to mate in a zero-G environment or whatever science projects they were supposed to be doing became a six-month stay thanks to issues with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft that made a return to Earth too dangerous.

They were eating well to start — reportedly chowing down on fruit, roasted chicken, and even pizza — but now things have taken a dip in quality.

They're now down to powdered milk and freeze-dried soup that they have to reanimate using water that is just processed sweat and urine from the space station's emergency water system.

I know what you're thinking: "It could be worse; they could have to eat at Golden Corral."

You're right, but this is still pretty bad.

It must be a terrible feeling to see the supply of freeze-dried ice cream sandwiches and freeze-dried parches dwindling knowing that as soon as they run out it's nothing but you and a bowl of pee soup.

It's a shame that the good stuff has run out… although if they're wondering what happened to their Heinz ketchup supply, I may have an idea of where it went…

Fortunately, this will only need to go on for a few more months as a SpaceX Dragon craft is scheduled to bring the astronauts home this coming February.