Astronaut’s Zero-G Ketchup Trick Divides The Room; Some In Awe, Others Dry-Heaving

For as long as mankind has been going into space, astronauts have been doing tricks with food. We've all seen videos of astronauts slurping up drops of water or eating Peanut M&M's outside the confines of Earth's gravity.

Majestic.

But one astronaut's food trick is dividing the room a little bit, with some people digging it, and others dry-heaving.

Astronaut Matthew Dominick has been on the International Space Station for months. He's headed back to Earth soon.

However, before he leaves the space station, he decides to show us all how one eats ketchup in Zero-G conditions.

Take it away, Matthew:

Do… do they not have fries up there?

I like a little splash o' Heinz every now and then, but I don't need to squirt it down my throat like that.

Some people were digging this though:

Others were grossed out:

And one person was just upset that it wasn't low-sugar ketchup:

I'm with the grossed-out camp. I like ketchup, but I feel like any condiment is best in reasonable amounts. I love mustard, but if I squirted that much French's yellow (my go-to utility mustard, not the fancy spicy brown I break out for company) down my gullet, I promise you, I'd puke and clog the instruments like Homer Simpson did after cracking open a bag of ruffled chips.

This is what I love about space exploration. When all the real experiments that will help the advancement of mankind were wrapped up and they had some time to kill, Dominick was like, "I guess I could squirt that bottle of ketchup into my mouth," and then they filmed it like a zero-G Jackass stunt.

"I'm Matthew Dominick and this is Space Ketchup…"

Dominick and his fellow Crew-8 astronauts are headed back to Earth after spending 7 months aboard the ISS, so their legs are about to be wobbly as hell.