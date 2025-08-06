Tulsi Gabbard's UFO Comment Raises More Questions Than It Answers: WATCH

Tulsi Gabbard is keeping her cards close to her chest when it comes to UFOs.

Tulsi Gabbard seems to have zero interest in publicly discussing UFOs.

Gabbard is President Donald Trump's Director of National Intelligence. That makes her the ultimate authority on intelligence in America.

She has access to America's most highly-classified secrets, and she's already declassified documents tied to several important topics, including the killings of JFK, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Has she also seen whatever is behind the curtain with UFOs?

Tulsi Gabbard gives odd answer when asked about UFOs.

Gabbard was asked by Miranda Devine about UFOs on the "Pod Force One" podcast, and her response was…..interesting.

"Nothing that I'm prepared to talk about today...I'm just going to say this. Yeah, we're continuing to look for the truth and share that truth with the American people," Gabbard said when directly asked if she's discovered anything about UFOs.

You can watch her comments below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's the first part of her comment that is the most interesting to me. She didn't say no. Gabbard is a very intelligent woman. She's impressively sharp, and that's why I'm such a big fan.

If the answer was no, I'm sure she just would have said it. That's not what she said.

The DNI said there's "nothing" that she's "prepared to talk about" about at the moment. Okay, interesting! Does that mean something has been found that she might be comfortable sharing at a later date?

Does that mean something has been found that is so secret it can't be disclosed to the public? Her intentionally vague answer is raising a lot more questions than it's answering.

In fact, the DNI didn't answer anything at all! Gabbard subtly seemed to tease there might be something, but she just can't say whatever that might be.

Do you think Gabbard found something about UFOs in the government's files or is it all hype for no reason? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.