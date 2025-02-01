Tulsi Gabbard Rifle Photo Melts Woke Snowflakes, Terrifies Terrorists

Tulsi Gabbard is a true American bada$$.

Gabbard is waiting to be confirmed as America's new Director of National Intelligence, and her confirmation hearing was on Thursday.

It was, honestly, a bit of a circus that seemed more focused on Edward Snowden and Bashar al-Assad than on the actual issues in front of America.

Yet, I thought she did a very nice job, and a secretive member of Delta Force even surfaced in the audience.

Nancy Mace shares epic photo of Tulsi Gabbard.

Well, just in case anyone forgot what an American icon the former Democrat turned Donald Trump supporter is, Congresswoman Nancy Mace is here to remind them.

The Republican politician from South Carolina shared a photo of Gabbard - a Lt. Colonel in the Army Reserves - rocking a rifle, and it's borderline too awesome to handle.

It will leave terrorists running for cover and woke snowflakes screaming into the void. Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Go off, queen. Go off. How anyone cannot like this woman is beyond me. You might not agree with all of her politics, but any woman capable of getting on the trigger and slinging it is good with me.

Also, if you've never seen Gabbard's shooting skills, she's no joke. She might not be a Delta Force operator (nobody is other than guys in The Unit), but she can hold her own.

I certainly wouldn't want to be on the business end of a weapon held by her if trouble broke out.

It's still unclear if Gabbard will be confirmed as the DNI, but if she is, we can rest easy knowing we have a woman not afraid to rock a rifle. As a patriotic American and pro-gun guy, it has my stamp of approval. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.