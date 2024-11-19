Tulsi Gabbard's Gun Skills Are Awesome: WATCH

Tulsi Gabbard has no issue letting it fly on a gun range.

Gabbard, who joined the Republican Party during President-elect Donald Trump's campaign, has been nominated to be the next Director of National Intelligence.

Being the DNI is an incredibly important job, and I have complete confidence and faith the former Congresswoman and current Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves is up to the task.

Tulsi Gabbard's shooting videos are awesome.

Her nomination to be the new DNI is also a great time to remember one thing:

Gabbard is pretty great with a gun.

There are several videos online of Gabbard putting in work on the range, and if you're a fan of the Second Amendment and bad** women, then you're not going to want to miss any of the footage below.

Take a look at all the videos, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

You simply love to see it. You love to see a woman who can get on the trigger and go to work. Seriously, what's not to love about Tulsi Gabbard?

She's a former Congresswoman, served this nation in Iraq, continues to serve in the Army Reserves, is a very vocal pro-freedom voice and is great with a rifle or pistol.

The Hawaii-native is the perfect fit for the OutKick crowd. While I'm sure being able to gunfight isn't a necessity in order to be the DNI, it definitely doesn't hurt.

We'll have to wait to see if Gabbard will be confirmed as DNI (I definitely think she will get through the Senate), but no matter what, she has some awesome shooting skills. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.