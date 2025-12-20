Tua Benched, Eric Adams' Terrible Time Capsule, And Elle Fanning Digs Jack Black

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

It's the Saturday before Christmas, so before you run out and try to do some last-minute shopping for the missus, how about catching up on some of the news you may have missed this week with a little help from The Punch-Up?

And what a week it was…

We had the Dolphins deciding they had finally seen enough of Tua Tagovailoa, New York Mayor Eric Adams put together history's lamest time capsule, and Elle Fanning revealed that she's got the hots for a certain actor from School of Rock, and, no, it's not the guy who played Ned Schneebly (and then went on to create The White Lotus, how wild is that?).

There's plenty more where that came from, so let's stop wasting time and dig right on in!

Actress Elle Fanning revealed that she is attracted to fellow actor Jack Black. Fanning says the thing she likes about Black is that one thing he does… the one thing he does in every single move he’s ever been in.

The Miami Dolphins announced plans to bench quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tua is now exploring his options, which include bouncing his own head off the turf so that the team keeps him in the game.

Joe Buck accused Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams of skipping meetings with broadcasters this season. So, then when else was he supposed to paint his nails?

Howard Stern has signed another three-year deal with SiriusXM. The legendary broadcaster says that while he’s getting up there in age, it’s hard to turn down tens of millions to work fewer hours than a teenage lifeguard at a community pool in Winnipeg.

In a new special all about whiskey, comedian Jim Gaffigan has revealed that he keeps his collection of bourbon in a decommissioned Catholic confessional. So if you still had any doubts about whether the comic really was Irish Catholic, those have no doubt been put to rest.

Dallas Mavericks' star Kyrie Irving pushed over a robot during its visit to the team. Apparently, things got heated after the robot tried to tell Irving that the Earth was round.

Got all of that?

Good, see you back here next week… meh, maybe two weeks. Merry Christmas!