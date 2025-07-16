TSA May Finally Allow Us To Bring Bottles And Liquids On Flights Again

TSA could be gearing up for another major change that would not only satisfy passengers' frustrations but also their thirst.

On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem teased the possibility of TSA rolling back its liquid container policy for passengers boarding flights across the United States.

"The day I walked in the door, I started questioning everything TSA does," Noem told the Hill Natoin Summit crowd.

"I will tell you … I mean the liquids, I’m questioning. So that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be."

Current TSA policy is to only allow carry-on bags with 3.4 oz of liquid or less, with exemptions for medication or baby formula.

No Definitive Set Date On If Liquid Policy Would Change

When the moderator followed up that this potential major move was coming on the heels of TSA's recent announcement that passengers will soon not have to take off their shoes when going through security, the audience immediately began cheering with approval.

Reaction across social media over the potential new liquid policy was mixed. Some were ecstatic about it, while others had some safety concerns. When you add in the fact that airplanes haven't had the best track record lately, you can understand their reactions.

Free The Shampoo Bottle!

During Wednesday's Summit, however, Secretary Noem stressed that no matter what changes are eventually made, safety would continue to be the No. 1 priority.

"We're looking at our scanners … we have put into place multi-level screening processes, which allow us to change some of how we do security and screening. So it is still safe, it's still a process that is protecting people that are traveling on our airlines."

Does This Include Alcohol?!

Earlier this month, TSA announced it would begin rolling back passengers taking off their shoes at security checkpoints. The response to that change was met with overwhelming support. Let's be honest, nobody wants to look at some overweight person who showed up in Velcro sandals and lint-filled toenails.

Personally, I just want to know if the new TSA liquid policy will allow us to bring alcohol onboard. I honestly don't remember what the rules were, which were initially enacted in 2006 – nearly 20 years ago! Unlike everyone else these days, I'm not one of those people who suddenly becomes obsessed with having their Stanley Tumblers on them at all times.

I just want to know when we don't have to continue taking our laptops out. That's so annoying!