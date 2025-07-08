TSA To Finally Allow People To Keep Their Stinky Shoes On At Airport

No more crusty toenails!

TSA has finally announced that it is rolling back the shoe removal policy when going through airport security.

According to NBC News, the Transportation Security Administration will soon allow passengers at selected airports "to keep their footwear on as they go through all security checkpoints." The new screening rules are believed to be a part of the agency's "new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture," mentioned in a new TSA statement.

The shoes-on policy will begin at a select number of airports before eventually being implemented at all airports across the country. That's good news for the foot-fetish types out there, but bad news for the rest of us who don't particularly enjoy seeing lint-covered toes after eating our breakfast.

TSA REQUIRED SHOES OFF IN 2006

Passengers have been taking off their shoes for 19 years after TSA mandated the practice in 2006, citing "a continuing threat" of explosives. In 2001, loser terrorist Richard Reid tried igniting his homemade shoe explosives onboard an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami, just months after the September 11th terror attacks. Reid is serving three consecutive life sentences at a supermax prison for the failed explosion attempt.

Fortunately for the rest of us, we won't have to feel like we're in prison by staring at some slob's feet during an already stressful day at the airport.

The big question will be - what's the point of paying the additional fee for TSA Precheck if the biggest perk was that you didn't have to take your shoes off thanks to the program's additional vetting program?

Also, can we please keep our laptops in our bags next?

