President Trump Delivers All-Time Line About Pearl Harbor, Element Of Surprise While With Japan's PM

Someone start making the plaque now, because this line is headed straight to the Hall of Fame

President Donald Trump has delivered many memorable lines across his two terms in office, and we may have gotten another first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The President welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to the White House, and the two world leaders were taking questions from the press.

As far as moments like this go, this probably should've been wildly uneventful. Prime Minister Takaichi is fairly aligned with President Trump as far as world leaders are concerned (and also a heck of a drummer). Plus, the US and Japan have a great relationship these days.

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However, history buffs will recall that it was not always the case…

One reporter from a Japanese outlet asked President Trump why the US decided to strike Iran without notifying its closest allies, including Japan.

Now, I hate questions like this, because we all know the answer. You don't want to lose the element of surprise.

It wouldn't make much sense to send out a press release, take out a Super Bowl ad, or have the Goodyear blimp fly a banner over Tokyo to let everyone know what's going on when you're trying to take down one of the most vicious regimes on the planet.

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But, it was asked, and the Commander-in-Chief had an answer that made things uncomfortable on a Curb Your Enthusiasm level.

"Well, one thing you don't want to signal too much, you know, when we go in, we went in very hard, and we didn't tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise," President Trump said. "Who knows better about surprise than Japan?"

If you think you have a good guess where he was going with this, you're right.

"Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?" he said.

I mean… point to the mistake in that sentence? I can't find one, and neither can you.

It's a good point, but, boy, did that make the room uncomfortable.

We all know what happened. I just don't think the Japanese really like bringing up the fact that their sneak attack on a US Navy base dragged the US into the biggest war the world has ever seen, which ended with the only two atomic bombs ever used in combat being dropped on them.

I wouldn't want to talk about that either.

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That moment had it all, though; it was funny, it was correct, and it made you want to crawl out of your skin a little.

It was easily the most memorable moment a US president has had alongside a Japanese prime minister since George HW Bush threw up on Kiichi Miyazawa.