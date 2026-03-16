Jerry O'Connell Says His Wife, Daughters 'Became Physical' With Him After He Criticized Kamala Harris

During a conversation with Bill Maher, Jerry O’Connell revealed that a casual Election Night comment sparked rage from his wife, Rebecca Romijn.

Apparently, Jerry O'Connell walks a very fine line in his own house.

During a recent appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, the award-winning actor admitted that his wife and daughters have very little tolerance for dissent — particularly when it comes to politics.

It all started when Maher and O'Connell were discussing TV shows they enjoy, like Taylor Sheridan's Lioness and Landman. Maher noted that, despite its massive popularity, Landman will never be nominated for awards in Hollywood because it's perceived as a "conservative show."

"First of all, even if it was a conservative show, that should be allowed," Maher said. "This is f*cking America, you assholes."

He explained that Hollywood elites will shun anything that doesn't perfectly fall in line with their preferred ideology or the way they see the world.

"You know why people vote for Trump? That's why," Maher said. "Your sh*tty attitude is a real turn-off."

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This exchange reminded O'Connell of an argument he had with his wife, Rebecca Romijn, and their twin teenage daughters on Election Night in 2024.

"I was watching late at night, the returns, and I'll be honest with you, I didn't think Trump was going to win. I live in California. I didn't think he was going to win from what I was hearing," O'Connell said.

But once he considered Kamala Harris' rushed, late entry into the presidential race after Joe Biden dropped out, it started to make a little more sense.

"I said something along the lines of ‘There was no planning. This is what they get. There should have been a primary,’" O'Connell recalled. "I said something along those lines, you know, like I was just spitballing ideas."

Apparently, though, spitballing such ideas is frowned upon in that house.

"My wife and daughters, without saying anything, became physical with me. They were filled with rage," he said. "I live with not one, not two, but three people who, if I made any kind of joke that they would, um, they'd become very angry with me, you know."

Yikes. Being physically attacked by your wife and daughters is a wild thing to have happened. And it's even wilder to admit on a podcast with nearly 800,000 subscribers.

Maher thought so, too.

"Well, I don't want to tell you how to live your life, but I couldn't live that way," he said. "Whatever household situation I'm in, I say what I truly think, and if it makes you angry, I'm sorry. We'll have to work that out.

"But I am not going to tuck my tail between my legs and just shut the f*ck up," he continued. "This is what you were dealing with when you were a child. Just sit there and don't say anything. Sit on your hands."

That is also what you're dealing with if you live in the O'Connell-Romijn house, it seems.

Jerry O'Connell — a self-proclaimed "lifelong liberal" — supported Kamala Harris during the election, by the way. He donated to her campaign and attended a rally in Georgia. That's the same one where Megan Thee Stallion performed.

"It was pretty f*cking epic, Bill, if you were there," O'Connell said of the rally. "It really invigorated excitement, you know?"

Maher wasn't convinced.

"It really invigorated the people who were already going to vote for her anyway," he replied. "You can jerk each other off all day long. Kamala Harris lost all seven swing states. She went 0-for-7 where the election was. You have to almost try to f*ck up that badly."

Careful, Bill. Don't let Rebecca Romijn hear you say that.