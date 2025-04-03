Trump Ignores PETA's Stupid Potato Easter Egg Request, Orders 30k Fresh Eggs

PETA's ridiculous request to the Trump White House to use potatoes instead of eggs during the upcoming annual Easter egg roll event has officially been rejected.

Wacko animal rights activists are in tears after the White House ordered 30,000 eggs for the April 21st roll, according to the American Egg Board, which is in charge of supplying the eggs.

Leave it to PETA to continue to be the absolute worst and try to ruin the party. I mean what shouts "springtime" more than a bunch of dry, bruised up red and brown potatoes, right? And PETA still wonders why people can't stand them.

POTATOES FOR EASTER EGGS? ABSOLUTELY NOT

"Swapping tired old Easter eggs for America’s favorite vegetable would sprout smiles across the country, save money, and give chickens a break," PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a cringe, pun-filled press release. "It’s an apeeling idea for POTUS and FLOTUS to initiate a new White House tradition with a budget-friendly potato roll, sack races for the kids, and maybe even a potato painting contest."

An "apeeling idea," PETA? Just like your other brilliant ideas of renaming Major League Baseball's "bullpen" because it's offensive to bulls, or petitioning NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to get rid of the term "horse collar tackle" because the horses are upset over it? And let's not get started on how offensive the damn Oscar Meyer Weinermobile is!

The crazy animal rights organization that takes things to the extreme in pure lunatic ways, argued that potatoes are cheaper than eggs, which have seen a surge in price in recent months due to a variety of reasons, including a supply and demand issue due to many chickens contracting Avian flu. Newsflash to anyone out there - save $5 and buy some eggs. You can do it. I have faith in you. It's Easter for crying out loud - plus you can hard-boil them and have a delicious meal after your children dye and decorate them!

THE ANNUAL EASTER EGG ROLL WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 21

It sure was an interesting move for PETA to try and appeal to people's wallets. Those wackos couldn't stop there though, as they then had the audacity to invoke religion into choosing potatoes over eggs as well!

"Easter has to do with Christian values, not chicken factories," they said. "In starch contrast, a potato roll would absolutely be a reason to rejoice," PETA continued.

Funny how PETA suddenly cares about Christian values, considering they attacked Baltimore, Maryland's family-owned Jimmy's Famous Seafood by putting up massive billboards around the restaurant claiming that Jesus would not have eaten fish or crabs. Might want to actually read a Bible there, PETA, and see how many times Jesus ate fish and performed one of his most famous miracles, so thousands of people could also feast on fish as well!

TRUMP ORDERED 30,000 EASTER EGGS

The annual White House Easter egg roll dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children and families to roll eggs down the White House hill.

Despite the Trump White House blatantly ignoring PETA's pointless letter and instead ordering the tens of thousands of eggs that will then be devoured by hungry humans, some on social media are pandering and making sure their virtue signaling is seen by all by making videos of themselves dying potatoes instead of eggs.

Here's to hoping Trump responds to PETA's pro-potato and French fry push by issuing an Executive Order that we call them "Freedom Fries" again. Or just have Elon and DOGE look into PETA - I'm sure they'd find some colorful gems.

