Trump "Finding" His Ball In The Rough Might Be His Most Relatable Moment Yet

The president's golf exploits in Scotland continue to rile up the online left.

Golf is a very hard, very frustrating sport.

Even the slightest miscalculation can send your ball flying into the rough or, God forbid, straight into the water.

I can't count how many times I've hit a ball into the wilderness and just said "screw it," and cut my losses.

It turns out I've been doing it wrong this whole time.

What I should have done was gotten a couple of Secret Service members to toss one pin high when I wasn't looking and give me a chance at redemption.

"Great shot, sir! Perfect club length! Man, you're good at this!"

This is why you become president right here, folks.

It's not for the power or the fame or the free room and board at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

You get elected so you get a few grace strokes and "breakfast balls" on the links with no judgment.

This is honestly the most relatable President Trump has been in a long time, maybe since he ordered McDonald's for the LSU football team during their White House visit.

Who hasn't dropped a ball "around" where they lost their shot or picked up for par on an eight-foot putt during a rough day on the course?

This should be something that everyone on both sides of the aisle can agree on, regardless of what your political beliefs are.

Not a fan of the tariffs? Maybe you don't approve of how the Trump administration is handling deportations during his second term.

Oh well, check out this video of the T-Man's Secret Service plopping one 15 yards from the pin, isn't that funny?!

My favorite part about the clip, too, is Trump locked in on his Secret Service agent, waiting for the opportunity to strike.

Then, as soon as the agent auspiciously tosses the new ball out, Trump is out of the cart and ready to lay up on the green.

That is team work right there, folks!

Keep up the good work, Team Trump.

The more you piss off liberals and golf purists, the more entertaining it is to be on social media.

Cherish these times, people. They won't be around forever.