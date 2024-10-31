Trump-Bashing ESPN Analyst Slammed For 'White Face' Halloween Costume

Let me get this out of the way right off the bat: I do not care what you dress up as for Halloween.

It will never, ever offend me. I just don't care. Never have. Never will. I've yet to be offended in my life, and I'm not sure anyone will ever find that line. I doubt it exists.

We good on that, now? Good! Moving on …

Ryan Clark, the ex-player/ESPN analyst/Inside the NFL host – who aspires to be arguably the wokest sports analyst of all time and fills his Twitter timeline with anti-Trump, pro-Colin Kaepernick nonsense – has the internet BUZZING this morning after he dressed as Bill Belichick on last night's show.

Now, dressing as Bill Belichick is a cool idea, and Ryan really nailed it. Bill, for those who don't know, also contributes to Inside the NFL – on the CW!!! – and the entire cast dressed as each other for the Halloween episode.

Anyway, Ryan went ALL OUT dressing as Bill. And by all out, I mean he even gooped up his face to look just like Bill.

Ryan, for those who don't know, is black. Bill, for those who don't know (which is none of you), is white.

And instantly, the internet pounced like a herd of hungry lions!

Imagine if the shoe was on the other foot

Yeah, that's the camp I'm in. That last one, right there.

I don't care what you dress as in the same way that I don't care that Tony Hinchcliffe made a joke about Puerto Rico. Tony's a comedian and today is Halloween. All bets are off.

That being said, if the shoe was on the other foot, the news cycle would be off the charts today. It was be chaos. CNN hosts would be melting. The pitchforks would be out. The mob would be SEETHING. Kamala would probably call a presser just to address it. The FBI would probably look into it.

And Ryan Clark – again, one of the wokest, most unhinged people in sports – would be the first one to call him or her out.

You know how I know that? Because Ryan's Twitter account just this week has featured some of the dumbest takes I've ever seen.

Exhibit A:

Like never before, Partisanship now divides our country, & it’s clear where the "Great Again" following stands. Any intentional, public, & flippant display of MAGA support is only done with reason.

Ah, yes. There's the Ryan Clark we all know and love! Absolutely FIRE take from someone who should easily be a top seed in Joe's woke bracket this spring. Easily.

So, the same insufferable talking head who just yesterday not-so-subtly called out white people for supporting MAGA also dressed as a white dude for Halloween. Gotcha.

I don't care. Literally do not care. Funny is funny. People who get offended by stupid nonsense like this bug the hell out of me. It's usually the libs, by the way. Which makes Ryan Clark pulling this stunt all the better.

But you can't be woke as all get-out, and also do this, and also slam MAGA in the same day, and hope to get away with it. That's not how it works, Rhino.

The internet is smarter than that. I know we're all just a bunch of MAGA dummies, but we can still cut through your BS.

Happy Halloween, though!