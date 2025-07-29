Armored And Decked Out 'Golf Force One' Cart Follows Trump On Golf Course During Trip To Scotland

President Donald Trump played golf at Trump Turnberry in Scotland over the weekend, and what appeared to be a heavily fortified vehicle that is being called ‘Golf Force One’ followed him around the links.

While the President drove around in a standard golf cart, the blacked-out vehicle appeared to be a Polaris Ranger XP following him and the dozens of other members of his detail, and was impossible to ignore.

Donald Trump Sinks Putt In Scotland, But Golf Purists Rage At What He Did Next

Gary Relf, the director of Armoured Car Services, told The Telegraph that there was a dead giveaway of the vehicle being armored.

"Just looking at the front windscreen, that looks armored," he told the outlet. "From those photos, that is 100% armored. The windscreen is a giveaway, as are the side panels, doors and the large panel at the rear above the load tray."

Relf also claimed that the dark-tinted windows indicate a robust transparent armor had been added to the vehicle.

A Secret Service spokesman wouldn’t confirm or deny whether the cart is armored or part of Trump’s security team. They did tell The Telegraph that the agency does not discuss the specific means and methods it deploys to protect the president.

Specialist Rifle Officers were also spotted and photographed across the property as the President played golf with his son, Eric Trump Jr., and others.

The debut of the assumed heavily-armored golf cart comes less than a year after two assassination attempts on the President.

In July 2024, Trump survived an attempt on his life while speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Penn., when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots at the President from a rooftop. Two months later, 59-year-old Ryan Routh fired a shot at the President while he was playing the fifth hole at Trump International Golf Club in Florida.

President Trump opened a new golf course in Scotland on Tuesday to cap off his five-day trip across the pond.