True Romance: He Says He'll Leave If She Gets A Boob Job, Couple Turned On By The Cemetery & Did You Settle?

Welcome to the latest edition of True Romance. We're reminded this week, as Spring continues to bring warmer weather, of how fragile some relationships can be.

But as always, we try to balance things out with some hope. Hope that if you're an extremely famous and wealthy person, love can find you, even if you wear a shirt into the ocean like a lunatic.

We'll start with some sad news and see if we can’t pick ourselves back up after taking a swift kick to the groin. Sadly, the skeleton formerly known as Kelly Osbourne and her fiancé, Sid Wilson, have called it quits.

The match, seemingly made in heavy metal heaven, with Kelly's dad, of course, being Ozzy Osbourne and Sid being a member of the band Slipknot was not meant to be. Just 7 months after their engagement, it's over.

Heartbreaking, I know, but it's a story that has to be told.

Without it, 83-year-old Paul McCartney sharing "a passionate kiss as they soak up the sun on a beach date in St. Barts" with his 66-year-old wife wouldn’t mean as much.

He is the aforementioned extremely famous and wealthy person wearing a shirt in the ocean like a lunatic. But he's also reminding us that you can have love in your 80s with someone almost 20 years younger than you.

That's an important message for us all to remember. You don’t have to be Paul McCartney to pull that off, although a ton of money to spend doesn’t hurt.

It's those ups and downs right there that keep me searching for new stories of romance every week. We get things going with a touching story of a woman who is torn between the boob job she wants and the man she loves.

Before we start unpacking all that, do me a favor and follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook.

My boyfriend says he will leave me if I get breast surgery

A 22-year-old woman finds herself in a tough spot. Does she get a boob job and risk losing her boyfriend, also 22, or does she pass on something she's wanted to do for herself for "a longggg time?"

The situation started with a joke and got serious real quick. She jokingly announced, she wrote on Reddit, "I’m gonna get breast implants." Her joke had some truth behind it. She's always wanted to upgrade.

"I have little-to no boobs, and it is my BIGGEST insecurity. Women can grow glutes by eating/gym, but we cannot grow boobs," she explained.

She's not talking about anything crazy that would serve as built-in airbags or flotation devices. She added, "So yes, I would like to get natural looking breast implants just to bump me to AT least a B size, nothing crazy."

See, nothing crazy. Her boyfriend didn’t like what he was hearing about the potential boob job. He told her that he would leave if she did.

Are you on his side here or hers? Or are you still undecided and need to hear more about the situation? Same, I want to hear some more.

She goes on to compare her getting a boob job and him leaving to her leaving if he changed his haircut. She also explained that this is a surgery she wants for herself and wanted long before she was with her boyfriend.

I think I know which way you're leaning after the haircut comparison, but she does right the ship, if you will, by making a few good points in her favor. Or so, that's how I understood what she said next.

"I know most men (including my bf) love looking at girls with perky boobs. 90% of the women he followed on instagram were influencers/models with implants so whats the big idea with me wanting to get it?" she pointed out.

"I honestly feel disrespected like, ‘so he would rather look at other girls with boob jobs, but not his own girlfriend if she had one.’ I thought he would be happy for me if it makes me happy!"

She won me over. I wasn’t sure I was going to side with her at first, but this feels to me like a situation where you have to call his bluff. If I was a betting man I'd say he'd end up staying. Love is powerful.

What side of this great boob job debate do you come down on? Should she get it? Should getting breast implants really make or break a relationship?

This Week In True Romance

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Couple keeps getting caught having sex in a cemetery

The boob job drama, although I think it will ultimately have a happy ending, shows how complicated things can get when you're not on the same page.

That takes us to a couple that are very much on the same page. They're turned on by getting it on in a cemetery and keep getting caught in the act.

The man, 58, and woman, 37, were caught on camera by a less than pleased woman who says this isn’t the first time she's caught these two.

The video, screenshots of which can be found at the Daily Star, appears to show a naked man standing with his back to the camera while a woman, naked from the waist down, sits on a tombstone.

The upset woman who caught them said, "I found you two here again! They have been naked in the cemetery several times already. People come here to pray, you come to f***."

The man tries to apologize while pulling his pants up, but the woman doesn’t want to hear it and tells the two she's going to call the police on them. She said, "You are disrespecting the deceased by carrying out such an indecent act here, I am calling the police."

A spokesperson for the United Hokkien Cemeteries in Penang, Malaysia, where the alleged incident took place last Sunday, isn’t sure that this is a one-time thing given the claims that they've been caught before.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail says the two were arrested the day after the incident. He said, "Initial checks showed they are not husband and wife." The Daily Star notes that they could potentially be facing fines and even prison time for the romps in the cemetery.

So they may have broken the law, and they may not be very good at not getting caught, but they're in it together. They have their thing and are right there with one another.

Perhaps that ability comes with age. Maybe there's still hope for the boyfriend pretending to be outraged that his girlfriend wants breast implants.

Be honest: Are you actually married to the love of your life, or just the person you were with when it was time to settle down?

Did you marry the love of your life or did you settle for some loser? That is the question that many narcissists probably ask themselves.

These may or may not be narcissists answering this Reddit question, but there is a wide range of responses.

Both. When I first met my husband, he wasn’t the kind of guy I pursued in the past. I liked the "bad boy" personality, little bit of danger, chaos, but exciting. My husband is a sweetheart and a homebody. He told me after the first date (which I used as an experiment to get back into the dating world after a long relationship and huge medical incident- he knows this) that he liked me and would be interested in pursuing something serious. I laid out my "rules" and mentioned that if serious was what he wanted, I wasn’t interested in a five year relationship that went nowhere. I wanted a child and to ideally be married before that child. Not that I was in a rush, but if after a year we weren’t going anywhere, I’d be going my separate way. He agreed with no hesitation.

I married the woman I couldn't bear to live without. Timing had absolutely no bearing on it. If anything, timing should have worked against us.

I don’t think most people even know the difference with full certainty. Feelings change, people grow, timing plays a huge role. Some probably did find someone who still feels like "their person" years later, but I’d guess a lot of relationships are more like… we chose each other and kept choosing each other. Not as romantic on paper, but kind of meaningful in its own way.

I think you can have more than one love of your life. I married the second one I found, but people change and now it’s more like a business partnership or roommate situation. I also wonder if he thought I was the love of his life or if I was just who he was dating at the correct time. Too scary to ask him so I will continue wondering.

In all honesty, as a person who does not believe in soulmates or even certainty, I have the utmost luck to be with the love of my life. We met in our early twenties and however long we still have left to live, it wont be enough to be satiated.

The person I was when it was time to settle down.

For sure the love of my life. Waited til later in life, after many heartbreaks and failures. Became best friends with the dean of the school where I teach. Pleasantly platonic, even gave each other dating advice. We finally hung out outside of work on the last day of school, and just didn't want the night to end. That's when we thought: huh, maybe there's something more here. Later it became apparent that EVERYONE ELSE saw we were falling in love, except us.

I think a lot of people don’t end up with the love of their life… they end up with the person who stayed

He was the love of my life and we overcame so many challenges together to build the life we have, but he’s also let me down so many times that resentment is taking root.

He was one of a few "love of my lifes" and the most stable and aligned of them. He's been irreplaceable.

I was married to the first pretty girl who pursued me. We're divorced now.

Yes 100%. 38 years together, 32 married. I was 15 she 17 and although very young we have been attached at the hip ever since. Ups and downs sure but at the end of day we are smitten with each other completely. The biggest difference is ability to lay it all out and be seen for who we are warts and all. We both genuinely love and compliment each other. Greatest joy in life!

Love of my life 100%. I wouldn’t imagine doing this with someone else, BUT a lot of why I say that is because of how we’ve bonded after getting married. So I think it’s safe to say that the person you’re with when it’s time to settle down can also become the love of your life easily through commitment and couple bonding.

I am married to the one I chose; it's been 16 years now, and I wouldn't change a thing

Last week, we embraced debate and some of you voted. Here are the results: An overwhelming number agree with the husband and believe that every man looks at other women.

Soldiers sing about their cheating wives thought this would fit in with your relationship articles

- Kirk B. sent:

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That's all I have for this week's True Romance. Let me know where you come down on the great boob job debate. Do you think getting breast implants should end a relationship?

Also let me know if you're with the love of your life or did you settle? As always, you can reach me, anonymously if you prefer, at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Also, go follow along on Twitter and on Facebook. The DMs are always open.