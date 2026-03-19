True Romance: Swingers Marry A Sex Doll, Cop Busted Taking Illegal Brothel's Freebies Bribe & Embrace Debate

It's hard to contain the romance this time of year. Friday is the first day of Spring, we've got loaded brackets thanks to the arrival of March Madness, and there's excitement in the air.

That's not going to be slowed down by anything else going on in the world right now. This week's True Romance proves that. We have it all. The good, the bad, and even the ugly, the very, very ugly.

The good. How about Jordon Hudson, with the loving support of the legend Bill Belichick, celebrating a cheerleading victory by calling herself a gold digger? If there wasn’t love there, do you think she could get away with that?

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The bad. Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest, 51, is still looking for someone two years after his breakup with model Aubrey Paige. He admitted he was lonely during a "Love is in the Air" themed episode.

"I love 'Love Is in the Air,'" he said. "And I’ll be on Tinder tonight, so I can find it." He later admitted, "I've never been more depressed to be single than right now in this moment."

That takes us to the ugly. It would have been easy to pop in a trailer park love triangle that caught my eye, but the reality of that story is that it touches the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The ugly had to be really ugly and learning that Whoopi Goldberg goes bar hopping to "do hit-and-runs when I need it" is as ugly as it gets. Especially when you consider that Ryan Seacrest is feeling lonely right now.

Who are these drunken fools at the bar doing hit-and-runs with Whoopi?

We've got our work cut out for us to get this back on track after that, but I think the beautiful story of a husband and wife falling for and marrying their sex doll will do the trick.

Do me a favor, go follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook before we take what is surely an emotional journey that encapsulates all that is love.

Swingers make it official and marry their sex doll

A swinger couple have made an honest woman out of their sex doll. The two added their "second wife" named Kathleen to their marriage with an intimate, some might label bizarre, wedding.

The couple, Bella Mantovani and Vagner Macedo, are Brazilian influencers, but don’t mistake this unconventional ceremony as some sort of self-promotional stunt. How dare you.

This was the result of a conversation about fetishes and exploring their relationship. Bella said, reports The Sun, "At first it felt like something merely curious, almost like a joke between us."

She added, "But we gradually decided to take the idea further and organized a symbolic ceremony to mark Kathleen’s entry into the relationship."

Vagner claims it was always their intention to approach their relationship with the sex doll as naturally as they could. The doll has become a part of their everyday lives. Why not marry it?

"For many people it may seem unusual, but for us it reflects the freedom we have always embraced in our relationship," he said. "We have always defined polyamory as being about honesty and freedom."

He added, "In our case, even a doll has become part of that story."

Bella couldn’t agree more. She said, "Many people believe there is only one correct way to live in a relationship. Our story shows that each couple finds its own way to relate."

They didn’t need to convince me of that. They had me at "we married our sex doll."

I have to ask after that, is there anyone out there in a relationship with a sex doll? Are things getting serious? Let me know: sean.joseph@outkick.com.

This Week In True Romance

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A California cop was busted for allegedly taking a bribe that included free sexual services from an illegal brothel

A Hayward police officer has found himself in the middle of an investigation for allegedly taking a bribe. He's been accused of accepting money and free sexual services from an illegal brothel in exchange for his protection.

Officer Benjamin Yarbrough, 48, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, FOX 2 reports, provided protection by "tipping off the business about law enforcement activity and investigating competitors."

A separate investigation by San Jose police last year led them to the Hayward police officer. A residential brothel under the name Hestia ACU Wellness led to the arrest of Yangiong Xiong in June 2025.

Xiong was charged with operating an illegal brothel. A total of 11 phones were seized by investigators and phone numbers were uncovered of other suspected illegal brothels, including Flame ACU Wellness in Hayward.

Investigators also found communication between Yarbrough and Xiong. The officer is said to have used both his personal and work phones to "arrange sexual hookups at the brothel and a $1,000 payment."

FOX 2 reported that a probable cause declaration stated, "Officer Yarbrough’s actions appeared to act in support of the trafficking operation and to disrupt competing illicit businesses."

According to investigators, Yarbrough allegedly asked Xiong about available women and wrote in one message to her, "I don’t bust, I protect and keep safe."

An interesting choice of words, to say the least, and if the accusations are true, a classic case of a guy following his heart and not thinking it through.

Despite investigators' claims that they have surveillance images showing him visiting the brothel at times that line up with the messages he is alleged to have sent, Yarbrough has denied the accusations.

He denied receiving money, knowing Xiong, and engaging in sex acts with workers at the brothel. He's been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and is also the brother-in-law of Hayward Police Chief Bryan Matthews.

"As Chief, I want to assure our community that we take all allegations of misconduct, including allegations of criminal conduct, very seriously," Matthews said.

"Any criminal conduct on the part of any Hayward Police Department employee will not be tolerated, regardless of any personal relationships that may exist."

Holidays will never be the same.

Embrace debate: My (29F) husband (30M) says every man looks at other women

There are hundreds of comments that remain on a now-deleted Reddit post where a woman's husband told her that he's not the only guy with a wandering eye.

Every man, according to this guy, looks at other women. First and foremost, don't ruin it for everyone else. Secondly, is it true? Does every man look at other women?

Here's a small sample of the many, many opinions on the matter:

40 years married. If someone attractive of either sex enters my vision I’m going to notice them and my brain may make a comment to myself something about "that person is attractive ". But it’s in the same thought process as "that person is in a wheelchair " or "I like that person’s jacket".

Been married more than 20 years. Look? Sure. Linger or oogle like a horny teen? No. Staring is creepy. It takes like two seconds to look at someone, appreciate that they're attractive, and move on with life. To your question to the other poster, yeah, when my wife is around too, but again, it's literally a glance and a half before moving on. Who needs more than that? Cute or not, whoever it is isn't better than the woman I married.

I’m a bi woman married to a straight man. We both look for a respectful moment, and then go back to whatever we’re doing

I appreciate beauty. Some women(and some men) are just works of art. The key is you don’t frickin do it in front of your SO and you certainly don’t stare, sexualize, leer, hit-on, ogle, etc. You should make your partner feel like the most important and most attractive person in the room. You should only have eyes for her.

Not my husband, yours is defective.

I think your husband is twisting things to get his way. I bet he would not be a fan if you did the same about other men.

The worlds full of attractive people, my gf is deffo one of them. Sometimes if I see someone whos attractive it registers somewhere in my brain but it doesnt interrupt anything, they're irrelevant. It doesn't really matter how attractive they are. I see other guys checking my gf out, she also claims she sees girls checking me out. Its just a natural thing I suppose, i cant really blame anyone for that very brief moment they have. The difference is staring, leering, being intrusive or disrespectful. Intent can play quite a big role. And I can blame someone for that.

Married 37 years. Only shitty, gaslighting men will tell you this. Does stuff like this come across your feed from time to time? Yes. If you are an ethical person, you scroll past and do not go seeking it out. I might add that I am on vacation with my wife is Florida right now during spring break. We are at a beach resort and there are scantily class women everywhere you turn. Seeing them is unavoidable, staring at them is not.

Any man that hides behind "every man" is likely one of those that hides behind "not all men" too and not someone I'd have a beer with.

Everybody looks. But the line should not be crossed between looking and acting upon it.

My dad told me that looking once makes you a man, looking twice makes you unfaithful.

My husband would look but NOT oogle. Oogling is different than looking. We ALL look at people if we're able to see. Oogling in my opinion is lack of self-control.

As a man, I look and move on..

My husband and I both agree that humans aren’t dead. We can recognize when we see an attractive person. Where it goes from there is a choice

As a guy, married, I would say yes. It's normal to LOOK at other women. Not stare, ogre, catcall, etc. Just a look. As the saying goes, I'm married, not dead. There is nothing wrong with noticing an attractive women while your married. It's the same for women who are married and see an attractive guy.

sugar daddy

- Mike S writes:

Let’s just call it what it is: whichever friend is hotter is the one that’s gonna get the free shit.

SeanJo

For those who missed it, I wrote a touching piece about friendship and a sugar daddy. One friend was attempting to steal the other friend's sugar daddy because she felt like he was being taken for granted.

I agree that most of the time it will simply come down to whichever friend is hotter. But this one seems to me to be slightly more complicated. This guy comes across as a sugar daddy with feelings.

He doesn’t want to throw away all he's worked his whole life for just for looks. He needs some appreciation, and you can’t blame him for that. Best of luck to him and these two lovely young ladies.

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That's it for this week's True Romance. Vote on whether all men look at women and, by all means, feel free to weigh in on the topic with an email or DM. If you have another "embrace debate" topic send it my way.

As always, you can reach me, anonymously if you prefer, at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Also, go follow along on Twitter and on Facebook.