Nothing Says Friendship Like Stealing The Sugar Daddy Your Friend Has Been Taking For Granted

A woman says she may pursue her friend’s sugar daddy after seeing how he’s treated.

Let this serve as a warning to all those who have sugar daddies and friends who could use one. If you take your sugar daddy for granted, you're risking losing them to your friend.

Honestly, what kind of friend would she be if she wasn’t there to let you know when you're not holding up your end of the deal? It's not her fault she'd make a better sugar baby than you.

The arrangement is supposed to be a two-way street, and she knows that better than anyone. She's been sitting back, studying the whole thing and has decided it's time to make a move.

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"My friend has an older guy that we both know who pays for her apartment and food, essentially covering everything in her life. She treats him poorly," she wrote on Reddit.

"They aren’t in a sexual relationship; she just ignores him and pretends to date him. I’ve noticed he confides in me more about her, sharing his troubles and feelings."

This connection with him got her wheels turning. She's always treated him kindly and admits that "he's not a bad guy to be around." It's time to slowly start to steal her friend's sugar daddy.

She's always broke, she has medical bills and student loans to pay off. Why not go for it? What about her friendship?

Her friend is currently getting everything handed to her and is taking it all for granted. She has no clue how good she has it, but that's going to come to an end. It's time to turn the tables.

Nothing says friendship like stealing your friend's sugar daddy. Although that doesn’t mean it will be easy. She admits, "I feel kind of bad, but I think it would be better for both of us if we got together."

Go ahead and add the current sugar baby to that list. A lesson in appreciating what she has will do her some good too. Sometimes it's a hard lesson to learn, but she'll be better for it in the end.

The sugar daddy has admitted that "he wishes he had gotten with me first." There isn’t a better time to rectify that mistake than right now.

This doesn’t have to be you. Show your sugar daddy your appreciation, and he's not going to look for another sugar baby. That's not too much to ask.