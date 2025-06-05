True Romance: Woman Sleeps With Boyfriend's Mom After He Cheated, She's Into Older Men & Butt Implant Betrayal

Welcome to the first edition of True Romance in June. As you know, it's been a tough week for love. We've had some celebrity relationships unexpectedly fall apart.

There was the announcement that Olympic hero Ryan Lochte's wife, former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid, had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

Then news of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin calling it quits, again, came out. And to add insult to injury for love and romance came word that "It feels final this time."

This is no way to ease our way into summer. We want sunshine, bikinis and romance to lead the way. That's not too much to ask.

Then, out of nowhere, Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan reeled us back in. She got caught up in a catfish scandal, but it was fueled by loneliness on her part.

If we learn anything from Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan, and I hope that most of us have already learned something from the couple, it's that a good catfishing scandal can bring you closer together.

A fake Ronnie Radke CAN'T break these two up.

That's a beautiful way to right the ship before we get into this week's world of romance. Thank you, Tommy Lee. Thank you, Brittany Furlan and this might be the hardest one, but we have to thank the fake Ronnie Radke.

Woman repays boyfriend's cheating by sleeping with his mom

We've all heard the saying that an eye for an eye will leave the whole world blind, but what if your boyfriend has a threesome behind your back with your two best friends?

What are you supposed to do then?

If you're this 24-year-old, you plot your revenge carefully, and you keep it in the family. She could have easily got her payback by jumping into bed with her boyfriend's brother or dad.

That wasn’t going to sting enough. These two had been together for four years when the threesome went down. They were talking about getting engaged. She had to go big.

Yep. She set her sights on his mom. That sounds harsh and could be considered an irrational overreaction on her part. But let's see how this played out first.

As I said, the couple had been together for 4 years and were talking engagement at the time. She relayed this engagement talk to her two best friends and they looked disappointed.

"When I saw their disappointed expressions, I brushed it off as them thinking it was ‘too soon,'" she wrote on Reddit.

"When I got home my boyfriend’s phone was blowing up and when I asked who it was he said ‘no one important.’ I found it weird but I loved him to much to think he was cheating so I brushed it off again."

That brushing things off instinct is going to come back and bite her. She didn’t know it at the time, but her best friends were going behind her back and reaching out to the man she thought she would be spending the rest of her life with.

Those absolute bitches.

The next day, her boyfriend told her he had a weekend business trip, but that he would be back for her family's annual cookout. Seems like a valid reason to go missing for a few days.

Then she realized that she hadn’t heard from her boyfriend or her best friends during the weekend of the trip.

"I found it weird so I checked their location and saw that they were in the same city as my boyfriend," she admitted. "I thought they were just going to a party because the city is known for having huge parties, and they didn’t invite me because they knew I hated to stay out late."

Certainly they didn’t plan a weekend trip together to have a threesome with her boyfriend. Or did they? At the cookout, she got the unexpected answer after her boyfriend was acting strange. He left his phone and she went through it.

Jackpot, she found out that her friends had hooked up with her boyfriend thanks to a sex tape that he filmed on his phone. She fought the instinct to say something and make a scene.

She instead plotted her revenge, which included seducing his mom. She executed the plan, recorded herself with his mom, sent it to him and then blocked him.

He had messed with the wrong one. She then proceeded to move out and is now dating her ex's mom. Now that's a happy ending to a story of love going off the rails.

She didn’t get crushed by the weight of her boyfriend's threesome with her friends. She used it as motivation to love again. That's beautiful.

This Week in True Romance:

Girlfriend wants attention from older men

As we learned from the first story this week, shaky ground doesn’t mean you have to fall and stay down. You can get back up and keep going.

This guy hasn’t fallen yet, but something tells me when he does he's going to be left standing there by himself. He needs to sense the ground is about to shake.

The 24-year-old says that his girlfriend, also 24, seeks attention from older men when she has a few drinks. He doesn’t know it, but he's a couple of drinks away from walking in on her in bed with an old guy.

They've been together now for about a year and a half and he's noticing a pattern. He wrote on Reddit, "when ever she is drunk she wants to nurture and compliment older men. She says things like your shirt is good looking and you're handsome."

The last time she got drunk she ended up in a guy's apartment at 6 a.m. "talking deep." That was all according to her. She's not trying to bang older guys, "she just wants to help and understand people."

I may have underestimated this one. He added that she grew up without a dad, and he thinks she's looking for safety from older men. I bet it's more than safety she's after.

She calls him delusional and jealous for having concerns. She forgot to also call him stupid, because there's no way she doesn’t want to be with an older man.

"I might be the problem. But for me I just find it weird, that she usually finds herself with older men and likes them, compliments them and wants them around," he said.

"I think it's something that doesn't belong to a relationship. She just says she wants to help and nurture them."

Scratch everything I said about him needing to recognize that the ground is about to shake. It's already shaking. She's spending the night with older guys in their apartment.

I'm not sure if he walked in on her in the act of cheating that he would know what was going on. That said, there's a reason she's keeping him around and these two might be meant for each other. I'm rooting for them.

Butt implants too much for woman's boyfriend to handle

We finish the week off with a tale of butt implant betrayal. A woman says she was dumped by her long-term boyfriend after she went behind his back and enhanced her backside.

How could he trust her again? The 38-year-old said it was ultimately her decision to get butt implants and that she's better off now that he kicked her and her fake booty to the curb.

She did it one morning without telling him and went on with life, until he noticed something was off while they were on vacation.

"I chose not to share the decision with him [at first], as I didn’t think it was necessary," she told Need To Know. "It was my choice, not something radical or too visible."

But her boyfriend did notice, and he didn't like what he was seeing. That wasn’t any longer the butt he had fallen in love with. It was like his whole world had changed.

She said, "He said he felt betrayed as if I had hidden something important. That I altered the body he loved without telling him. He used the word ‘betrayal’ more than once."

How could he not feel betrayed? This is a decision they should have made together. If it was real love, then his feelings on the matter should have been considered.

They weren't. The trust was gone. He couldn’t just accept the new butt and adapt, not when it was created behind his back. He broke up with her the same week he found out.

"It was always a healthy relationship," she added. "We respected each other, took care of each other. I never thought something so personal would shake everything."

Clearly, she doesn’t understand the impact of messing with a man's heart. She says he wasn’t the right one for her because he didn’t know "how to deal with a woman who feels secure and free in her own body."

Don’t fool yourself ladies. This nonsense has nothing to do with it. If she hadn’t committed the butt implant betrayal and messed with his heart in doing so, they'd still be together.

---------

As always, feel free to send questions, comments, stories, and whatever else you like my way. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.